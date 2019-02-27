Sarah Hyland Gushes How BF Wells Adams Dates ‘Like A Bachelor’: Helicopter Ride & More

Wells Adams’ dating skills from ‘The Bachelorette’ carried over into his relationship with Sarah Hyland, which was a pleasant surprise for the ‘Modern Family’ star as she recalled one incredible date!

Wells Adams’ chivalry on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette wasn’t just for reality television! Jimmy Fallon was curious if the radio host actually dated like a “Bachelor” in real life, so he asked Sarah Hyland, 28, during her Feb. 26 appearance on The Tonight Show. “Does he date like a “Bachelor”?” the Modern Family star reiterated the host’s question, then happily gave an example that, yes, Wells does indeed! “For my 27th birthday, we had only been dating for like two months — not even — and he took me on like this helicopter ride to Catalina Island and we went zip lining,” Sarah happily told Jimmy.

The elaborate date was a first for Sarah. “I was like, ‘This is amazing.’ I’ve never had like anybody do this for me, ever. And I’m on a ‘Bachelor’ date,” Sarah gushed to Jimmy. Before Wells, Sarah dated her Vampire Academy co-star Dominic Sherwood for over two years, and going back even further, Matthew Prokop, whom she got a permanent restraining order against after a five-year relationship. But the 27th birthday treat was especially sentimental for the actress, as Sarah revealed she has watched The Bachelor since “the beginning.” Joining her in the fandom was her mom, Melissa Canaday, who was smitten with Wells before even meeting him! “My mom was like, ‘I’m very happy about this…. I haven’t met him yet, but I approve,'” Sarah continued, imitating her mom. Sarah had to remind her mother that reality TV stars are not quite the same in real life. Apparently, Wells isn’t a far cry from his ABC persona!

As you can tell, Sarah has no problem chatting about her boyfriend vying for another woman’s rose (granted, it was in 2016). She also revealed she met JoJo, saying she’s the “coolest,” and even joked about why the “Bachelorette” rejected Wells! “He didn’t like kiss her in time…great for me,” Sarah mused. But we can see why Sarah loves to reflect on The Bachelorette — it’s the television show that brought her and Wells together, since it compelled her to send a tweet his way after Season 20 wrapped!

Sarah met Wells just three days before her second kidney transplant in Sept. 2017. They continued to FaceTime while Sarah was hospitalized and “hooked up to all sorts of wires,” she revealed in a Dec. 2018 interview with Self, adding, “He’s seen me at my worst…I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”