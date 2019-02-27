It’s not easy being Easy. He tells Madeline that’s he’s scared for William to testify and come face-to-face with Gore Bellows in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 1 episode of ‘Proven Innocent.’

Easy and Madeline are trying to overturn William Hurston’s conviction on the March 1 episode of Proven Innocent. He was convicted of murder at the age of 14 due to a coerced confession. After a previous tense conversation, Easy apologizes to Madeline in this EXCLUSIVE preview. He admits he was “frustrated” and his son, Michael, has been “acting up lately.” Madeline says the words Easy can’t right now. “You’re afraid Michael could end up like William…” Easy tells Madeline he shouldn’t have taken out his frustrations on Madeline.

“I still think we need to let William testify,” Madeline says. “You didn’t let me finish what I wanted to say to William’s aunt, so you need to hear me now. At my trial, my lawyer was afraid, just like you are now. He thought the jury would hate me. I felt powerless and alone. That is exactly what William is feeling right now. He won’t say it, but deep down he wants to tell the world what really happened to him. We need to give him that.”

Easy agrees with Madeline, but he still has some hesitation about William taking the stand. “You’re right. I am afraid. Bellows is going to come down on William hard, and I don’t know how he’s going to respond, and the jury may hate him,” Easy says. However, Madeline notes that the jury could end up really caring about him. This makes Easy come around. “They need to hear him just like they needed to hear you,” he tells her.

Also during the episode, Bellows retaliates against Madeline using Rosemary’s family, and Madeline finds a new lead in the investigation of Rosemary’s death. Proven Innocent airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX.