Offset Reveals The Moment He Was Sure Cardi Still Loved Him After Cheating Scandal

In his most candid interview yet, Offset got real about his relationship woes with Cardi B and admitted that he ‘messed up’ by cheating on her last year. But, Offset also revealed how he knew she still loved him and why he didn’t give up on his attempts to win her back!

It’s Offset, 27, like you’ve never heard him before. The Migos rapper kept it real in a new interview where he discussed his relationship with Cardi B, 26, and his numerous efforts to win her back following their split in December. After he was accused of cheating on Cardi for a second time at the end of last year, Offset went on a public apology tour to win her back — and there was one moment that made him realize she still loved him despite his infidelity.

When DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club asked Offset if he felt that social media and its critics tried to ruin his relationship with Cardi at the time of the cheating drama, Offset replied, “For sure.” Although social media seemed to be against him, the rapper explained the good that came out of the hate. — Cardi’s love. “That’s how I know she loves me. She gave me my space, my peace. She loves me,” Offset said of his wife after the cheating scandal. Although “people wanted it to be over,” Cardi didn’t listen to the outside noise.

Eventually, co-host Angela Yee chimed in and said that some people on social media were telling Cardi to “take him back.” But, Offset disagreed. “No they weren’t saying that,” he said, alluding to the fact that people wanted Cardi to end things with him for good.

Offset went on to admit that he was in the wrong when it came to his brief split with Cardi. But now, he is all in. “I did some things that were wrong, but don’t kill me,” he said. “Allow me and my people to work this out. It’s serious, this isn’t no game… It’s family… It was a mistake… You run into the same wrongs sometimes… I’m new to this. I was 26. I’m new to being married… You gotta learn it ain’t no game, you can lose it or you can keep it.”

Just days after Cardi announced the couple’s breakup in a since-deleted video on Instagram, Offset crashed her set at Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud festival in an attempt to win her back. He appeared on stage with flowers and a cake that read “Take me back, Cardi.” But, the only thing the world would talk about was what he did wrong.

“Yeah, no one was saying that [though],” Offset said of his gesture. “I was pressing up, I wasn’t giving her no space,” he said about his actions to win her back. “I’m pressing, pulling up… I lose that and I lose everything.”

He continued: “I don’t give a damn. I love my girl. Whatever it takes bro… You gotta be a man and step forward and face what it is you gotta face. It is what it is… it’s real, it’s love… You can’t find that [love] right now. Love is a beautiful thing… I don’t ever want to lose that.”

At one point in the interview, the rapper admitted that he was “for sure” scared he’d lose Cardi forever after the cheating scandal. “I’ve never had a girl like this. My family. You gotta go through steps and different things… You have to appreciate who you’re with,” he said.

As for his marriage, now? — “I can’t mess it up. It’s vows, it’s permanent, it’s for life.”

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in a secret ceremony in their bedroom in September 2017. They welcomed their first child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus in July.