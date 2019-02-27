Miranda Lambert Refuses To Answer Questions About Husband: Mind Your ‘Own F***ing Business’

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are enjoying newlywed bliss and she doesn’t care to discuss it with anyone! The country singer slammed questions from the press while walking through the airport with her hubs.

As Miranda Lambert returned to her new hubby’s hometown of New York City, she clapped back at reporters who were throwing her questions about her new marriage to Brendan McLoughlin and it’s all on video. “Please — can you leave me alone, please?” Miranda begged Inside Edition on Monday, as she walked through the airport holding a pillow and rocking a baseball cap. “If I say something, will you leave, please?” She added, “Like ‘the world should mind their own f—king business.”

Miranda, joined by her former NYPD husband Brendan, had just touched down in NY, coming in from Nashville, where the singer currently resides. Brendan stayed silent and kept a low profile as his wife berated the reporters, wearing a black hoodie with the Blue Lives Matter logo. The couple announced their surprising marriage on Valentine’s Day, revealing they were married in late January with a series of gorgeous photos on a ranch. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Miranda wrote on Instagram. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

After breaking the news, more information about Brendan came out, like a shocking revelation that he met Miranda during her GMA appearance in early November, three days before he welcomed his first child with the woman he allegedly cheated on his ex-fiancé with. Yikes. Brendan’s ex-wife, Jackie, was reportedly “mortified” after it was revealed that he had married Miranda, with her mom, Carol Bruno, calling him a “lying, cheating, conniving, narcissistic” and a “no good piece of garbage” in an interview with US Weekly.