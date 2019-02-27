Watch
Hollywood Life

Miranda Lambert Refuses To Answer Questions About Husband: Mind Your ‘Own F***ing Business’

Miranda Lambert. Miranda Lamber performs "Drowns the Whiskey" at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tenn52nd Annual CMA Awards - Show, Nashville, USA - 14 Nov 2018
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Sh
Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert 50th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals, the Staples Center, Los Angeles, America - 10 Feb 2008
Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert Blake Shelton presents an award to Miranda Lambert at the Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country in Las Vegas on Girls Night Out Superstar Women of Country, Las Vegas, USA
Blake Shelton, left, and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles The 57th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 8 Feb 2015
Miranda Lambert and Anderson East CMT Music Awards, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 07 Jun 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
On-Air Reporter & Writer

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are enjoying newlywed bliss and she doesn’t care to discuss it with anyone! The country singer slammed questions from the press while walking through the airport with her hubs.

As Miranda Lambert returned to her new hubby’s hometown of New York City, she clapped back at reporters who were throwing her questions about her new marriage to Brendan McLoughlin and it’s all on video. “Please — can you leave me alone, please?” Miranda begged Inside Edition on Monday, as she walked through the airport holding a pillow and rocking a baseball cap. “If I say something, will you leave, please?” She added, “Like ‘the world should mind their own f—king business.”

Miranda, joined by her former NYPD husband Brendan, had just touched down in NY, coming in from Nashville, where the singer currently resides. Brendan stayed silent and kept a low profile as his wife berated the reporters, wearing a black hoodie with the Blue Lives Matter logo. The couple announced their surprising marriage on Valentine’s Day, revealing they were married in late January with a series of gorgeous photos on a ranch. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Miranda wrote on Instagram. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

After breaking the news, more information about Brendan came out, like a shocking revelation that he met Miranda during her GMA appearance in early November, three days before he welcomed his first child with the woman he allegedly cheated on his ex-fiancé with. Yikes. Brendan’s ex-wife, Jackie, was reportedly “mortified” after it was revealed that he had married Miranda, with her mom, Carol Bruno, calling him a “lying, cheating, conniving, narcissistic” and a “no good piece of garbage” in an interview with US Weekly.