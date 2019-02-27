Michael Cohen: See Check He Alleges Trump Signed To Reimburse Him For Stormy Daniels Payoff

Prior to Michael Cohen’s explosive testimony to Congress, a copy of the check Trump wrote him as alleged reimbursement for paying off Stormy Daniels has been revealed. See the check that could change everything!



Let the games begin. On the morning of Michael Cohen‘s testimony before the House Oversights Committee (February 27), CNN’s Gloria Borger revealed that she obtained a copy of a check from President Donald Trump to his former personal lawyer. The check, written for the amount of $35,000, is dated August 1, 2017, well after Trump was inaugurated. The check does not say what it’s for, but Cohen will say in his testimony that Trump signed the check as one of 11 installments to reimburse him for “illegal hush money I paid on his behalf” to Stormy Daniels.

Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) is the former porn star who claimed in early 2018 that she had an affair with Trump before he was president, in 2006. She said the tryst occurred just three months after his wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to their son, Barron Trump. She alleges that the now-president paid her off to the tune of $130,000 for her silence ahead of the 2016 election.

At the time, Cohen first denied Daniels’ claims. “President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels,” he told Wall Street Journal in January 2018, adding, “this is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client. You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011.”

He backtracked just one month later, telling The New York Times that he paid Daniels with his own money. He called the settlement a “private transaction” and denied that he violated any campaign finance laws by doing so. “Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly. The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone.” He didn’t say if Trump knew about the payment, though Daniels claimed Trump did.

CNN Exclusive: This is copy of check from Trump to Cohen, which he says was reimbursement for $35k hush money. Date is Aug 1 2017, while Trump was president. Obtained by @GloriaBorger pic.twitter.com/tpk52cJwLF — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 27, 2019

Cohen plead guilty to eight federal crimes in August 2018, including violating campaign finance laws, and an unrelated charge that he lied to the government to avoid paying taxes. In his February 27 testimony, he will testify that Trump committed federal crimes, knew about the payoffs, and more. The night before the testimony, Cohen was also disbarred. See Cohen’s full prepared testimony HERE.