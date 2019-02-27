Michael Cohen In Tears At End Of Testimony As He Admits Loyalty To Trump ‘Lost Me Everything’

Michael Cohen cracked at the end of his February 27 testimony, bursting into tears as Rep. Elijah Cummings spoke about his daughter. Watch the emotional moment that stood out in a shocking hearing.

Nearly eight hours of testimony ended with Michael Cohen in tears as Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) spoke about the harm he caused his daughter through his criminal behavior. Cohen was visibly holding back sobs during Cummings’ powerful closing statement, his eyes tearing up and his nose turning red as he listened to Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee. “The picture that really pained me? You were leaving the courthouse — and I guess it’s your daughter — had braces on. And man, that thing hurt me,” Cummings said to a shaking Cohen. “As the father of two daughters, it hurt me. I can imagine how it must feel for you. But I’m just saying to you; I want to, first of all, thank you.

“I know that this has been hard. I know that you’ve faced a lot. I know that you are worried about your family,” he continued. “But this is a part of your destiny. And hopefully, this portion of your destiny will lead to a better Michael Cohen, a better Donald Trump, a better United States of America, and a better world. And I mean that from the depths of my heart.” Cohen, who is soon heading to prison after pleading guilty to eight counts of tax fraud and campaign finance violations, couldn’t keep it together during this part. The disbarred and disgraced former lawyer to the president was then surrounded by photographers before being escorted out of the courtroom.

Before ending the event, Cummings shot back at Rep. Jim Jordan‘s claim (and disdain) earlier in the day that this was the first hearing Democrats had chosen to facilitate this year. Cummings helpfully reminded him that their first was actually about a woman whose diabetic daughter had died because they couldn’t afford $330 a month for insulin. How Jordan could forget that seems baffling.

Michael Cohen is breaking down. He is literally crying pic.twitter.com/8OHdpz1Tve — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 27, 2019

Cummings left the testimony with this statement: “If we as a nation did not give people an opportunity after they made mistakes to change their lives, a whole lot of people would not do very well. As a country, we are so much better than this… When we’re dancing with the angels, the question will be asked: In 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?”