Michael Cohen Apologies To Melania For Lying About Stormy Daniels: ‘She Didn’t Deserve That’

The biggest revelation from Michael Cohen’s testimony? He feels terrible about lying to Melania Trump about her husband’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels.

He gave a 30-minute testimony before the House Oversights Committee about the multiple crimes he committed at the request of President Donald Trump, how he deceived the public, and witnesses Trump’s racism firsthand, but Michael Cohen says one of his most significant regrets is lying to Melania Trump. Trumps’ longtime lawyer, fixer, and advisor said in his testimony that, “Mr. Trump is a conman. He asked me to pay off an adult film star with whom he had an affair, and to lie to his wife about it, which I did. Lying to the First Lady is one of my biggest regrets. She is a kind, good person. I respect her greatly – and she did not deserve that.”

This statement comes during Cohen’s affirmation that Trump instructed him to use his personal funds to pay off Stormy Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) in exchange for her silence about their alleged affair in 2006. Daniels revealed in January that she allegedly slept with Trump at a hotel just months after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron Trump. Cohen initially denied the claims, but backtracked a month later. Cohen included as evidence in his hearing a $35,000 check Trump wrote to him in August 2017, when he was president. He claims this check was one of 11 installments paid to Cohen as reimbursement for the payoff to Daniels, as well as Karen McDougal, a Playboy playmate whom Trump also allegedly slept with.

the first lady was "embarrassed" seeing Daniels discussing the alleged affair on the news. "Melania feels humiliated that the not just the country but the entire world thinks Donald, cheated on her with a porn star," a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. "Melania is embarrassed and angry over her husband's involvement with Stormy."

Meanwhile, Twitter is overall bemused with Cohen’s regrets — mainly because they don’t think Melania’s as “kind” as he claims. This is the woman who wore an “I really don’t care” jacket to visit children imprisoned at the southern border after their parents attempted to seek asylum in the United States. “Did Cohen just say the Melania was a kind person? Someone remind him that he’s under oath,” one person tweeted with a pic of the jacket attached. “Cohen just called Melania a “kind lady”, so we know his testimony isn’t 100% truthful,” tweeted another. You can read the transcript of Cohen’s testimony HERE.