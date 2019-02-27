Khloe’s BFF Malika Shades Jordyn Woods: Don’t ‘Make Excuses’ To ‘Gain Self Pity & Save Face’

Khloe’s BFF, Malika Haqq, dissed Jordyn Woods again after Jordyn’s alleged hookup with Tristan Thompson. Malika called out Jordyn for ‘coward-like behavior’ and shaded Jordyn’s ‘excuses’ for the alleged tryst.

Malika Haqq, 35, has Khloe Kardashian’s back, always. She dissed Jordyn Woods, 21, in a new Instagram message to a fan, scentsysam_81, who said she admires “how you own your mistakes and are always there for Khloe Kardashian.” Malika replied to the comment, “I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn’t make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face. No one in my life would condone that coward-like behavior.” The comments about the Jordyn drama came after Malika posted a photo of a message that read, “The most important promise you can keep is a promise to yourself.”

Malika is throwing serious shade at Jordyn for reportedly trying to blame her alleged hookup with Tristan Thompson, 27, at a party on Feb. 17 on being drunk. Jordyn and Tristan were spotted getting very close at the after-party Tristan hosted, and Jordyn reportedly stayed until 7 a.m. the next day. Khloe’s BFF is also calling out Jordyn over her upcoming first interview on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, 47. Jordyn’s interview is set to air March 1 on Facebook Watch, and Malika is clearly not a fan of Jordyn trying to “gain self pity and save face” with this interview. Malika was one of the first KarJenner pals to speak out about the scandal. In response to an Instagram meme about Jordyn, Malika wrote: “These hoes ain’t loyal.”

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that all of the KarJenners are planning on watching Jordyn’s interview and “genuinely want to know what she will say.” Jordyn spoke publicly for the first time since the scandal at an event for her Eylure eyelash collection on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles, but she didn’t get into details about what happened. She only thanked her fans for “supporting” her “throughout this entire situation.”

Once the shocking news broke about Jordyn and Tristan, Jordyn was instantly on the outs with all of the KarJenners. Multiple sources confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jordyn was moving out of Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills mansion in the wake of the scandal. HL also learned that Kylie’s BFF is “desperate to find some way to make things right with the Kardashian family” and “fears Kylie will never forgive her.”