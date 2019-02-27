Kris Jenner Debuts Longer Locks in Dramatic Hair Makeover — See Pic

Kris Jenner’s iconic pixie cut is no more! The KarJenner matriarch showed off a longer hairstyle and ditched her signature look!

Tristan Thompson, 27, wasn’t the only thing being dumped by the KarJenner family recently – the reality fam’s matriarch Kris Jenner, 63, got rid of her shorter hairstyle! Kris debuted a longer hairdo on Feb. 27 while walking into her office, and Kris looked absolutely stunning! The momager usually has sported a shorter pixie cut in the past, so much so that it became her signature look, but she tried out some longer locks instead this time around!

In the pics, Kris flaunted her new hairstyle which was a short, almost shoulder-length bob. She still rocked gorgeous wispy bangs, and her bob featured layered pieces throughout. We love seeing her try something new with her hair look!

Kris wore an all-black outfit. She rocked a fluffy scarf, leggings, a knee-length wool coat, and quilted leather gloves. Kris also wore a cross-body bag, and combat boots. She covered her eyes with brown circular sunglasses, and was spotted exiting her car. Kris held a water bottle while going to her office. She looked all business, but in the chic KarJenner way, of course!

Kris’ new look came in the midst of a lot of family drama – it was reported on Feb. 19 that Tristan and Jordyn Woods, 21, kissed at his house party on Feb. 17. This news rocked the Kardashian world, since Jordyn was known for being 21-year-old Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Jordyn will be speaking up about the situation on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk on March 1, and Kris will definitely be watching, according to a source close to the KarJenners!

“Kris is worried about what Jordyn may say when she breaks her silence on Jada’s show,” our source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kris will be watching to make sure Jordyn’s appearance is centered around an apology. Kris will be monitoring it all to see if Jordyn puts her foot in her mouth and crosses the line again with the family, or does the right thing and shows remorse.”

We’ll all be watching Jordyn’s interview, that’s for sure! For all of the wild KarJenner news circulating at the moment, we’ll definitely get to see it up close and personal on the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well – maybe even including Kris’ new ‘do!