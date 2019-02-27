Kourtney Kardashian Feels ‘Sexier Than Ever’ At 39 — Her Diet & Fitness Secrets Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian is about to turn 40-years-old in Apr., and because she’s committed to eating a certain healthy diet and staying active, she’s looking and feeling better than ever.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is getting ready to celebrate her big 40th birthday on Apr. 18, and her body is looking incredible! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may be the mother-of-three, but she knows exactly how to stay in shape and feel her best and it’s all due to her fitness routine and what she eats. “Despite Kourtney’s 40th birthday approaching, she still feels sexier and in better shape than ever,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney has made self care a priority for a number of years now and it’s paid off,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “When she and Scott [Disick] finally split up she started working out like crazy with Khloe [Kardashian], she did it to help with her anxiety and she got totally addicted to all the endorphins. She loves working out now and does at least an hour a day. The side effect has been a huge boost in her emotional balance and her body has never looked better.”

As far as Kourtney’s diet goes, the brunette beauty makes sure to stay healthy and organic. “Kourtney also eats very healthy, it’s not a diet for her either, it’s a lifestyle,” the source continued. “She mostly eats organic fresh food that’s local and she avoids processed sugars and processed carbs the majority of the time. She does it because she just feels better eating that way, she has more energy and a clearer mind. The added bonus is that it also really does make her look good, it’s a big part of how she stays looking so young.”

Kourtney loves to show off her fantastic figure whenever she gets the chance, and we can’t say we blame her! From revealing bathing suits to sheer dresses, this lady sure knows how to work it! “Kourtney’s realizing age really is just a number, she has no worries about turning 40,” the source said. Yeah, we’re sure 40 is going to look pretty great on her so definitely no need to worry!

Although we’re not quite sure how Kourtney’s going to celebrate her big birthday just yet, we have a feeling she’s going to make it memorable, and we can’t wait!