Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Look Unrecognizable In Face Masks & Fans Think It’s Hilarious

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are always ones to stay on top of the latest beauty trends. They just tried out the Korean facial mask called Hanacure and the result have terrified their fans.

If there’s a hot new skincare product, you bet the Kardashian sisters are going to be all over it. Kim, 38, and Kourtney, 39, managed to their hands on the highly in demand Korean home facial kit called Hanacure and tried it out on Feb. 27 to see if it really is the anti-aging miracle that so many users have claimed it is. Kourt shared an Instagram photo of the sisters with the lifting serum and gelling solution working its magic on their skin. But the gel mask unfortunately creates off a very distorted face to its users and fans freaked out at how scary it made them look, getting a good laugh at the fright.

“Kim convinced me to use this face mask and I feel stunning,” Kourtney sarcastically captioned the photo of both ladies as the mask was in its later stages of progress. Her cheeks, nose and eyelids were super puffed up to the point that she was unrecognizable. Kim’s nose and cheeks were also super sized and her face appeared frozen. Fortunately, this is how the mask works so even though they looked terrifying, hopefully their skin was soaking up the supposed renewing and rejuvenating effects.

“Very scary,” one fan wrote in the comments while another person told Kourt that “@kimkardashian did you dirty 🤣🤣🤣🤣🙊⚰.” One woman applauded the mother of three, telling her, “Literally your best caption 😂” while another asked, “Is that a zombie mask!? LOL.” “Girls is that even you???” one follower wanted to know while others who knew about the mask told the sisters “you’re convincing me to do literally anything lmao.”

The mask is only $30 so it’s worth a try if you can get your hands on the two-step home kit. The only catch is it takes multiple applications for results to be seen — at least according to online customer reviews. The Hanacure is based on the Lotus flower, which blooms anew each day. Thus the premise of the mask is that skin will look “reborn” with each use. Celebs have been on board with the product, including January Jones, Drew Barrymore and Molly Sims, who even filmed herself doing the entire mask procedure from start to finish in an August Instagram video. And yes, her face took on the same distorted look that the Kardashian sisters had. She noted that “This post is not sponsored in any way, I just wanted to give this mask a try and see if it was worth the hype. And my answer is yes!” We’ll likely see what Kim and Kourtney thought of the Hanacure mask on an upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians as there was a film crew beside them in the creepy photo.