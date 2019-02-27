Kim Kardashian Reveals Fears For Her Kids Over Momo Challenge & Begs YouTube For Help

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Feb. 27 to share messages from concerned parents about the scary ‘Momo Challenge’ and urged YouTube to help stop the disturbing videos from reaching their kids.

Kim Kardashian, 38, is concerned for her kids and other kids’ safety when it comes to the disturbing Momo Challenge, and she’s making sure everyone knows about it. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Feb. 27 to share a few screenshots of messages from concerned parents warning others to monitor what their kids are watching on YouTube since there are reports that the challenge videos, which allegedly show a scary ghost-like face, has been randomly showing up in other kids’ videos on the platform. The videos are said to be instructing the kids to hurt themselves and/or do dangerous things. They are also said to be urging the kids not to tell their parents and threatening that if they do, “Momo” will go to their homes and kill them.

In her posts, Kim left her own personal messages with the screenshots about the challenge, desperately asking YouTube for help. “@youtube please help!!!,” she captioned them. She didn’t specify whether or not her own kids have had experience with the videos, but her post certainly shows her concern. Although the scary internet videos are clearly causing fear in parents like Kim, YouTube has never seen any evidence of the actual challenge, according to TMZ, but the video company ensured the outlet that if they do find it, all videos would be removed immediately since they obviously would be a violation of their policies.

The Momo Challenge could very well be an urban myth, but if it does turn out to be real, it would truly be terrifying. The challenge first went viral in 2018 and has resurfaced again. It first got attention when “Momo” would supposedly contact children on the messaging app, Whatsapp, and instruct them to complete certain tasks, insisting that if they didn’t, they would be hurt and/or their personal information would be leaked to the public. The scary image of “Momo” is originally from a sculpture made by the Japanese company Keisuke Aisawa of the Link Factory and was meant to be a possible prop for a movie. It was first seen at a Tokyo gallery show in Aug. 2016, and had no intention of being a part of the intimidating challenge.

We’ll definitely be following this story and updating if any new info becomes available.