Kim Kardashian Struggling To Stay Silent On Tristan & Jordyn & Save Drama For ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian wishes she could say more on the alleged scandal between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, beyond her Instagram unfollows! In the meantime, she has to follow Kris Jenner’s ‘strict instructions.’

We’ll have to wait for future episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to see Kim Kardashian’s uncensored reaction to the alleged makeout session between Jordyn Woods, 21, and Tristan Thompson, 27, that reportedly happened at a house party on Feb. 17. The reported betrayal is huge, seeing that Jordyn is BFFs with Kim’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, and Tristan was dating Kim’s other sister, Khloe Kardashian. “Kim is furious over the latest Tristan and Jordyn drama and is struggling to keep her mouth shut about it, but Kris has given the girls strict instructions on how to handle the latest scandal,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Momager is sympathetic, but also has showbiz on her mind!

“Kris hates whenever someone in her family gets hurt and she is livid over the Tristan and Jordyn drama, but she is also making sure [everything] possible gets caught on tape for their show,” our source says. The trailer for Season 16 of KUWTK just came out on Feb. 8, meaning the family will be needing new material! “Kris has directed all the girls to do their best to keep quiet about their feelings and emotions surrounding the latest scandal,” our source continues. “Kris is trying to keep the drama out of social media and is instead having Kim, Khloe and Kylie save all the juicy emotions for their latest season of their TV show.” No one in the family has delivered an official statement on the mess, save for Khloe, who thanked fans amid the cheating rumors on Feb. 26.

Don’t worry — Kris won’t let us down in delivering the juicy deets. “Kris Jenner wants every possible drama to be played out on the show. Every twist and turn has been shown on their show and that is not going to change,” our source goes on. Recall that the show even aired the family’s reaction to Tristan’s first alleged cheating scandal, after footage of him making out with one woman and motorboating another surfaced in April 2018…just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson! “Drama is a business for the family and everyone understands that needs to happen to continue the show and to continue the brand,” our source adds. “So as much as it takes to not tell the world on all their social channels every feeling they have, they rather drop it on the show because that is how they want to ultimately manage everything.”

But Kim still let some shade slip onto her socials! After reports of Jordyn and Tristan’s alleged PDA surfaced on Feb. 19, the KKW Beauty owner unfollowed both the next day on Instagram. She then lip synced to a song about an unfaithful man during a car ride with Khloe and Malika Haqq, “Who Is She 2 U?” During the “girl’s trip” on Feb. 21, Kim also jammed out to “Don’t Mess With My Man,” which is a warning to homewreckers! You can watch the recap of the shady car ride in our video above.