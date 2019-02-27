Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Why Friends Think She May Not Be Done With Him For Good

Even with two alleged cheating scandals on his track record, friends think that Tristan Thompson still has ‘a chance’ of Khloe Kardashian trying to ‘work things out’! Her feelings for the NBA star just can’t go away.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, reportedly dumped Tristan Thompson, 27, before Valentine’s Day, and he proceeded to allegedly make out with her little sister’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, 21, on Feb. 17! Even amid this current mess, the Cleveland Cavaliers player may just get a second chance…again. “Khloe is feeling incredibly hurt and betrayed by Tristan, but some of her friends definitely think there’s a chance she will still try and work things out with him,” a source close to the KarJenners EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. And that’s not only because they share a 10-month-old daughter, True Thompson. “Khloe is putting on a brave face, but deep down everyone knows how sensitive she is, and how much she loves Tristan,” our source reveals.

As you can see in our gallery above, it wouldn’t be the first time Khloe and Tristan repaired a damaged relationship! They went on a number of romantic dates (and a steamy getaway to Mexico!) after footage of Tristan making out with one woman, and motorboating another on the same couch at a hookah lounge, surfaced in April 2018…just two days before Khloe delivered True. “Khloe still can’t believe Tristan would do this after how far they’ve come when he did something like this last time,” our source continues. “Her friends are helping her get through this as best as they can, but they’re not completely convinced Khloe is done with Tristan for good.”

Khloe’s not even thinking of a knight in shining armor to save her from this fiasco! “Khloe is not looking anywhere for another guy because she’s still hung up with [Tristan] and has so many mixed emotions with Tristan,” our source adds. “As much as it pains her to say it, she still loves Tristan. He is the father of her child and she will be involved with him the rest of her life, so it’s hard to get over him when she knows she will continue to see him over and over and over again.” They began dating in late 2016 until Khloe reportedly called it quits in Feb. 2019. She has long defended her relationship with Tristan, even with his record of alleged infidelity. She once wrote in an Instagram comment from Nov. 2018 that if Tristan “does [cheat] again, then I will deal with that but those are my choices.”

But for now, Khloe’s back to square one. “She’s also angry with how everything has turned out. Just so many things going down right now. It just sucks,” our source goes on. “And now it’s going to be a long process to get back to a point where Tristan is not on her mind in the romance department. She knows she has family on her side helping her through it all, but to move on fully, it’s going to feel like moving a mountain.”

Among Khloe’s friends, Malika Haqq in particular has fiercely stuck by the Good American co-founder’s side ever since news of Tristan and Jordyn’s alleged party PDA broke on Feb. 19! In addition to lip syncing to the song “Don’t Mess With My Man” in a “girl’s trip” car ride with Khloe and Kim Kardashian on Feb. 21, she has slammed Jordyn not once but twice for reportedly going behind the family’s back. After writing she’s not “loyal” under a meme mocking Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Malika then dissed Jordyn for allegedly blaming her slip-up on being “blackout drunk,” as sources told TMZ (an excuse the Kardashian family is reportedly not buying, the outlet added). “I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn’t make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face,” Malika wrote in an Instagram comment on Feb. 26, adding, “No one in my life would condone that coward-like behavior.” Malika was referring to Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, which will air on March 1st.