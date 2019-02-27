Jordyn Woods Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Khloe K’s Other Ex James Harden After Tristan Thompson

Did Jordyn Woods get a very friendly with another one of Khloe Kardashian’s exes? That’s what a new wild report is claiming about the model and NBA star James Harden.

Jordyn Woods, 21, is being accused of getting up, close and personal with another one of Khloe Kardashian’s exes – Houston Rockets player James Harden. That’s according to a new report from The Blast. Just over a week after news broke that Tristan Thompson – the 27-year-old father of Khloe’s 10-month-old baby True – was allegedly caught getting cozy with Jordyn, this latest story claims that Jordyn “hooked up” with James with, wait for it, Khloe’s “blessing.”

This all took place on Feb. 18, according to unnamed sources, after Jordyn and Tristan were reportedly spotted packing on the PDA at a house party in Los Angeles. Kar-Jenner fans will know that Khloe, 34, briefly dated James for eight months after she split from her ex-husband Lamar Odom in 2015. They – James and Khloe – called it quits in February 2016. She was totally fine with Jordyn allegedly meeting up with her ex though, according to this new report, which also claims that Kylie Jenner’s former BFF didn’t go back home until the following morning.

However, far from giving her blessing, The Blast is also reporting that sources say Khloe didn’t even know about the supposed meet up until after the Tristan scandal broke. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jordyn, James and Khloe’s reps for comment but we’ve yet to receive a response.

This new chapter in this story comes a day after Jordyn shared footage of herself walking on to the Red Table Talk set – the Facebook Watch series hosted by actress Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones. The news was confirmed on Feb. 26 that Jordyn’s first interview since the cheating scandal will air on March 1st. How much she will say is unclear given that she is rumored to have signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) preventing her from spilling secrets about the Kar-Jenners, according to multiple reports including PEOPLE.

In the meantime, Jordyn continues to face backlash online from outraged Kardashian fans. One person commented on her Feb. 17 Instagram post, “Homewrecker.”