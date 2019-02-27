Jordyn Woods Will Cry In ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview: Hopes It Will Gets Her Back In Kardashian’s ‘Good Graces’

Jordyn Woods will be sharing why she fooled around with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson. She’s going to tearfully apologize in her ‘Red Table Talk’ interview.

Nothing can erase the betrayal and pain the Kar-Jenner family felt after finding out that Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF Jordyn Woods fooled around with Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson at a Feb. 17 house party. But she’s hoping a tearful apology in her first full interview about the incident will be the baby step towards possibly repairing the hurt she caused and the bridges she burned. The 21-year-old has taped an interview for Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook series Red Table Talk airing March 1 and we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that she will reveal what caused such a shocking indiscretion, and her hope the Kar-Jenner’s can find it in their hearts to forgive her.

“Jordyn will be telling her side of the story and give her excuses as to how and why it all happened with Tristan. It’s gonna be a calm interview, focused on certain points basically to make Jordyn look like the victim. She even cries in the interview. Jordyn will cry, say, ‘I’m sorry about everything’ and explain how she wants her friendships with all the Kardashians back,” a Calabasas insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Ever since the cheating scandal broke, Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s guest house and back in with her mom. The two had been inseparable since their early teens and she’s hoping the interview will be a step towards repairing their close friendship. Kylie’s so upset that she even had Jordyn’s security clearance into her gated Hidden Hills neighborhood revoked. “She misses Kylie BAD! Kylie hasn’t even spoken or had any contact with Jordyn since she left. Kylie has completely iced her out and Jordyn is hoping this interview will help get her back into the good graces of the Kardashian family. Jada of course talks a lot too,” our insider continues.

TMZ has previously reported that Jordyn was “blackout drunk” and doesn’t even remember how she got to the party, where she hopped on Tristan’s lap as the two made out in full view of party guests according to multiple eyewitnesses. “Jordyn was partying that night and doesn’t remember all of what happened with Tristan. But the whole thing is out of character for her,” another source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch. A publicist for the series has confirmed to HollywoodLife that the interview will run on Friday March 1st. The exact time the show will air has yet to be revealed.