John Legend Disses Donald Trump: Calls Him A ‘Complete Moron’ After Dining With ‘Good Human’ Obama

John Legend recently got to have an intimate dinner with former President Barack Obama. He says Donald Trump is a ‘complete moron’ compared to our ‘intelligent’ number 44.

John Legend has never been one to hold back his thoughts. The singer came down hard on President Donald Trump for being a “complete moron and a**hole” during a Feb. 26 appearance on The Daily Show. He detailed how he recently had the privilege of dining with former President Barack Obama and that the comparison between him and our 45th president is scary and striking. Host Trevor Noah asked the new The Voice judge what it’s like to have an intimate dinner and discussion with Obama then turn on the TV and listen to Trump speak. “Honestly it’s a very jarring the juxtaposition,” John, 40, responded.

“Just listening to Obama talk and listening to Trump talk and the level of nuance that Obama is capable of and his worldliness and intelligence about life and his good character…it’s actually really jarring. I’m not trying to be funny. We have a complete moron and a**hole in the White House right now. He’s not a good human being. And so when you’re with someone who is a really good human being, it’s a very jarring juxtaposition,” John continued.

He shared all about his intimate dining experience with our 44th president. “It was the coolest President’s Day of my life,” John said of the Feb. 18 meet up. “That was pretty cool. I was with him and Steph Curry, who is like the greatest shooter of all time…you know it was good times. Steph’s wife is part owner of a restaurant there called International Smoke in San Francisco and they were hosting us because the president was doing his My Brother’s Keeper alliance gathering there in Oakland. And so the night before the gathering we were going to be on a panel together and talk to young people and he hosted us for dinner. It was pretty cool.” Wow! To be a fly on the wall with one of our most esteemed presidents, a three-time NBA champion and one of only 15 EGOT winners ever having dinner together….what an elite group!

John then dished on his experience as first-time judge on season 16 of NBC’s The Voice. Already the other celeb coaches are feeling anxious by his presence. “They’ve been trying to shut me down. They’ve blocked me. They only get one block each and they can use it on any coach and they all chose to use it on me,” he shared about Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. “They all say it’s cause they’re threatened by me, they’re afraid of me and I’m like well that’s no consolation to me. They’re trying to ruin my chances of winning. But that’s okay. I’m learning.” Even though his fellow judges are trying to block him from landing his ideal team, we have a feeling John could easily pick a potential winner.