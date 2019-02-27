Jennifer Esposito Responds To Haters Slamming Her For Comment On Bradley & Gaga At Oscars

Bradley Cooper’s ex-wife is firing back at those criticizing her for her Instagram comment about Bradley and Lady Gaga’s steamy Oscars performance — and she’s making it clear that she was NOT throwing shade. Watch here!

Jennifer Esposito made one small public comment about her ex, Bradley Cooper, and Lady Gaga’s Oscars performance, and she says it was SEVERELY blown out of proportion. Now, Jennifer has taken to Instagram with a lengthy video to clarify her remark (her original comment was the word “ha” on David Spade’s post that asked, “Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f***ing” about Bradley and Lady Gaga). “I literally laughed at [David] because he was so bold in what he was saying and I thought it was funny,” she explained. “I’m allowed to think something is funny.”

Jennifer claims that she has gotten tons of hateful messages ever since she made the “ha” comment, including people calling her an “old lady” and telling her she was just weighing in to “be relevant,” and she’s pissed about it. “I didn’t watch the Oscars. I don’t know what went on. I don’t care what went on,” she continued. “I comment something I thought was funny and someone being bold enough to say what he said, and I laughed.” Plus, she clarified that she meant NO shade toward her Bradley and Gaga with her remark. “To find that people are making judgement calls about me or them — the people that the comment was about! — is really psychotic,” she admitted. “It’s psychotic! What else are you doing with your day!?”

She also said that she “feels bad” for Bradley and Gaga because her comment was not directed at them, although it was blown up to seem so. Jennifer also urged people to go out and do something “positive” for the “crazy” world, rather than wasting so much time worrying about an Instagram comment.

The Internet was set a-buzz after Bradley and Gaga’s performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars on Feb. 24, with many viewers, like David, taking to social media to comment on their insane chemistry. However, Bradley’s current girlfriend, Irina Shayk, was proudly watching from the front row, and as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, she’s “not threatened” by Bradley and Gaga’s friendship at all.

Bradley and Jennifer were engaged in October 2006, and they married just three months later, on Dec. 30 of that year. However, their marriage was short lived — she filed for divorce after just five months in May 2007, and the split was finalized by Nov. 2007.