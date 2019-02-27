Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency Just Like Cardi B & Mariah Carey: ‘I’m So Excited’

Janet Jackson announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency, ‘Metamorphosis’, on Feb. 26, and the highly anticipated show will be a celebration of the 30th anniversary of her incredible album ‘Rhythm Nation’.

Like everything that happens in Las Vegas, Janet Jackson is staying…at least for three months! The iconic singer happily announced her new upcoming residency in Sin City when she took to Twitter to post a message about the show, and it sounds like an epic stage production is in store! “Hey u guys, I’m so excited to announce my new Vegas residency, ‘Metamorphosis’! A celebration of my journey and the 30th anniversary of # RhythmNation! I’ll be at the @ parkmgm in May, July & August. Link in bio. # MetamorphosisVegas,” Janet’s tweet read.

The Metamorphosis residency will officially open one day after Janet’s 53rd birthday on May 17 and run until Aug. 10 of this year at the Park MGM hotel. Janet’s just one of many artists who have earned a residency on a Vegas stage. Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez both had successful runs over the past few years, and Cardi B will reportedly begin her first residency in Apr. As with many successful residencies, it’s very possible Janet could add more dates over time, but we’re letting our excitement get a bit ahead of ourselves! The hardworking mother-of-one has been impressing her fans nonstop with her latest moments on stage, and her new set of shows proves she’s still got it!

Janet, who gave birth to her son, Eissa, in Jan. 2017, had a whirlwind of a year in 2018. Her amazing career was recognized by Billboard in the form of their prestigious Icon Award, which she received in May, and in Nov., she put on a showstopping performance of her hit songs at the Europe Music Awards. Although there’s no details yet on exactly which songs Janet will perform during her Vegas residency, since it’s a celebration of Rhythm Nation, we can bet it’s going to include the influential gems on that album.

Janet’s Rhythm Nation album was released in Sept. 1989, and included legendary songs with deep meanings, including the title track, which is about the struggle of racism and the determination to overcome it. With the huge impact the release made in the music industry and beyond, we can bet that Janet’s new residency will be bigger than ever. We can’t wait to see Ms. Jackson break those color lines in person!