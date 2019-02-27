Gigi Hadid Wears Nothing Under Totally Sheer Shirt As She Hits The Runway For Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid showed some major skin at Paris Fashion Week! The model walked the runway in a totally sheer shirt, and she definitely walked with confidence!

Models have to walk the runway with confidence no matter what a designer wants them to wear, and Gigi Hadid, 23, certainly did that at Lanvin’s Paris Fashion Week show on Feb. 27! The influencer definitely walked the walk in her sheer top with – Gigi rocked it!

Gigi wore a pink lace sheer top, tucked into loose drawstring floral pants. The top was completely see-through, exposing Gigi’s bare chest! She paid no mind to her sheer top, and walked as if it were the most casual thing in the world. As for the rest of her outfit, Gigi rocked ivory-beige knee-length pants on top of the floral pants. She tucked her hands into her gorgeous knee-length pale pink coat, and she topped it off with brown sunglasses. Gigi kept her dark blonde hair straight and in a center-part, and let it flow behind her as she walked.

We have no doubt that by now, Gigi is used to exposing parts of her body for the sake of fashion and art. With years of experience, she’s a total professional by now! Gigi showed us all how it’s done at the Lanvin show.

Gigi hasn’t been the only one rocking the exposed-chest look during fashion week season! Her friend, reality star and model Kendall Jenner, 23, also donned the see-through look at the Versace show on Feb. 22 at Milan Fashion Week! Kendall’s look was darker, though, with a black blazer featuring lace cutouts for her chest, and lace tights, with gold hardware throughout her entire look.

We’ve been loving these more daring looks lately, and while they look at home on fashion week runways – where fashion can be a bit more adventurous – we’re unsure we’d rock these sort of looks on a normal day! However, we applaud the models for making it look so easy and fun! We’re looking forward to more fun fashion trends at Paris Fashion Week, and can’t wait to see models like Gigi and Kendall wear ’em!