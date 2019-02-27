‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals The Famous Singer & Actor Underneath Wild Peacock Costume

FINALLY! The peacock was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ finale, leaving the panelist and fans absolutely speechless. Did you guess right?

After weeks and weeks of guessing, the peacock was revealed as the one and only Donny Osmond on The Masked Singer finale! Donny came in second place on The Masked Singer, second to the monster! The peacock captivated us week after week with incredible performances, so when Donny was unmasked, we weren’t all that surprised. Donny knows how to put on a show, even if he’s in a peacock costume! He performed the Ray Charles hit “Shake A Tail Feather” during the finale.

Because of the fact that he noted he was a singer, dancer, actor, and host, there were other celebrity names thrown into the mix. Jenny McCarthy guessed Harry Connick Jr. Because of the previous clue that the peacock was inspired by Robin Thicke’s iconic song “Blurred Lines,” Robin was convinced Weird Al Yankovic was behind the mask because of his “Blurred Lines” parody album. His amazing showmanship had many thinking the peacock was Neil Patrick Harris.

Donny gave us all the necessary clues to figure out that he was the peacock. He noted in his videos that he is a “showbiz prodigy” and “perfectionist when I perform.” He also admitted: “I have dedicated my life to show business.” Donny rose to fame when he was just a young boy in the ’60s as part of The Osmonds. He also admitted that he was dear friends with the late Michael Jackson.

Donny’s physical clue was a brown wig. “Because of this wig, I was thrown in jail,” Donny previously said. The wig was a nod to Donny’s performance in The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Donny’s magic clues definitely threw the panelists off. Way to go, Donny!