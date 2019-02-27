Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd: ‘MAFS’ Couple Welcome 1st Child — It’s A Girl

First comes marriage, then comes love, then comes Danielle with a baby carriage! The ‘MAFS’ star just gave birth to the couple’s first child. We’ve got all the details!

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd didn’t waste any time getting married — it was literally the first thing that the couple did when they met — and they kept the momentum going by starting a family ASAP. News of their little one’s arrival was confirmed to People on Feb. 26. “Olivia Nicole is finally here and her dad and I are absolutely enamored with her,” Danielle gushed to the mag. “The second we laid eyes on her, we both knew that she is exactly what we waited our whole lives for. She is absolutely perfect in every way. Neither of us thought we could love something so fast and fierce but we have from the second she arrived.

The Married at First Sight stars announced that they were expecting back in October with a sweet Instagram post on their joint account. “We are so excited to finally share our news with everyone,” Danielle and Bobby captioned a photo of them holding an ultrasound picture, their two dogs Henry and Nellie on either side. Aw! They even laid a tiny pair of sandals on the grass between them, possibly hinting that they had a girl on the way before they actually admitted the sex to fans.

With two dogs at home with them, clearly these two have got a lot of practice ahead of their baby’s birth! Who could forget the time Danielle didn’t flinch at possibly having to spend $1,000 on cleaning her dog’s teeth? “Henry is like my firstborn and I’m willing to spend as much money as it takes to keep Henry healthy and happy,” she said, which Bobby didn’t understand whatsoever. But the way they talked through their spending and reached an agreement was really sweet and mature, and we hope they keep that up through this parenthood journey!

We’re so excited that their baby girl is here, and can’t wait for the couple to flood social media with pics of her sweet face. So congrats to Danielle, Bobby and their growing family!