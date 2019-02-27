Colton Underwood Admits Caelynn Would Be Perfect For ‘The Bachelorette’ — But Is She Interested?

After being dumped by Colton Underwood, Caelynn Miller-Keyes is a frontrunner to be the next Bachelorette — and they BOTH dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about that possibility!

Caelynn Miller-Keyes was left absolutely devastated when Colton Underwood sent her home on the Feb. 25 episode of The Bachelor, but immediately after the episode aired, fans started buzzing about the possibility of Caelynn being cast as the next star of The Bachelorette. “I think you saw how open and vulnerable Caelynn is,” Colton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the taping of the Women Tell All special. “It would definitely make for an interesting and — what I think — a great Bachelorette!”

On her first one-on-one date with Colton, Caelynn opened up about being raped in college and how the horrific experience affected her in the years since. It proved to be one of the most powerful moments of the season, and helped Colton and Caelynn connect on a much deeper level. However, even with Colton’s stamp of approval, Caelynn is admittedly unsure if The Bachelorette is a journey she’s ready for.”I think my head is focused on my heart right now,” Caelynn admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I realized that it is not fully healed, but that is my main concern — to show that I am okay before I pursue anything else.”

The Bachelorette doesn’t start filming until after Colton’s season wraps in mid-March, though, so if Caelynn is approached for the show, she still has a few more weeks to figure everything out. And, of course, if she’s not ready by then — there’s always Bachelor in Paradise this summer!

Now, three women are left vying for Colton’s heart on The Bachelor, and he’s heading into Fantasy Suites week with Hannah Godwin, Cassie Randolph and Tayshia Adams still in the running. So far, Cassie is the only remaining woman who has not told Colton that she is falling in love with him. Plus, Colton did not receive Cassie’s father’s blessing to propose to her if she’s the last woman standing in the end. However, he clearly feels strongly about the relationship, as he decided to keep her around after hometown dates despite these setbacks.

The next episode of The Bachelor airs on March 4 at 8:00 p.m., followed by the Women Tell All special on March 5 on ABC.