Cardi B and Offset seem to be going strong, after they put on a united front at the Grammys together! Now, she’s raving over her hubs on IG!

Cardi B is never shy when she shows love for her hubby Offset, and now she is taking to Instagram to praise her man for his new music video “Quarter Millie.” While sharing a clip of the video, Cardi wrote, “I love this ! Babe you should direct my next video. QUARTER MILLIE OUT NOW!” Such a supportive wife! Since their reconciliation at the 2019 Grammys, Cardi has praised Offset on IG for his new music. When he dropped his album Father of 4 on Feb. 21st, Cardi shared a video of their daughter Kulture giggling and smiling while bouncing up and down to one of Off’s songs. “This is one my favorite songs from my daddy the other ones you’ll hear it tonight !! Go PAPA Go PAPA,” she wrote on the ‘gram. She’s also shared herself dancing to several of his new songs in some NSFW vids!

Recall, Cardi and Offset went through a rough patch in late 2018 when details emerged that he cheated on his baby mama with Summer Bunni and Cuban Doll, allegedly attempting to have a threesome with them. Cardi broke off their marriage for almost four months as Offset made several public displays of affection to try to win her back. Since the pair reunited just ahead of the Grammys, sources told HollywoodLife that Offset is prioritizing his family over everything else. “They’ve been spending a lot of time together quietly since Grammys. Cardi knows that the kind of love she has with Offset is one in a million and she wants to make this work,” the insider said after Cardi, Offset and Kulture took a little trip to Punta Cana.

“She feels he’s doing everything to show her that — by spending more time with her and Kulture and putting them first. Offset has never not wanted to be with Cardi, but he’s fully aware he messed up. He never wants to lose Cardi again. She made him work hard for this, but they’ve never been happier,” the source added.