Charmaine is so upset about the R. Kelly allegations that she’s determined to take a stand against him in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago.’ Will the rest of 9MAG support her?

Charmaine has watched the R. Kelly Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, and she has some things to say about it. “For me, I cannot sleep well at night knowing that he’s right down the street,” she tells the 9MAG crew in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 27 episode of Black Ink Crew: Chicago. Charmaine is well aware that R. Kelly has a “god-like status” in Chicago, since that’s where he’s from, but she can’t ignore those shocking allegations of sexual abuse against him. “If these allegations are true and R. Kelly is out here molesting young women, then we’ve got to take a stance and come together and protect our women,” she says. She’s determined to make her voice heard!

“I want to do a protest against R. Kelly. I’m not playing him on my show on WGCI anymore,” Charmaine continues. “I want y’all to support me.” She wants the disgraced singer to know that the people of Chicago “don’t condone this. We know where you live, and we outside. We loud, too.” Van tells her, “We got your back 100 percent.” Ryan backs Charmaine up, too.

Since the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, the singer was arrested and charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four alleged victims. R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to the charges. His bail was set at $1 million, and he was later released on Feb. 25 after a fan posted his $100,000 bond. Black Ink Crew: Chicago season 5 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on VH1.