‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Revival Is Official: Will Tori Spelling & The Rest Of The OG Cast Return?

Are you ready to go back to Beverly Hills? FOX has just announced that a ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ revival is happening! So, who from the original cast is returning and when will it premiere?

This is the ultimate ’90s throwback! The Beverly Hills, 90210 revival is happening — this summer! 90210, a six-episode event series, will air on FOX. Original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), and Brian Austin Green (David Silver) are all returning for the revival. Notable original cast members who are missing from this bunch are Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry. They played Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay in the original series.

This revival features a major twist: the cast will actually play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama that is inspired by their real lives and relationships. “Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running,” FOX revealed in a statement. “But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Beverly Hills, 90210 was one of the most iconic teen TV shows of the 1990s. The series, which was produced by Tori’s dad, Aaron Spelling, ran from 1990 to 2000. Beverly Hills, 90210 sparked a spinoff, 90210, in 2008, which ran until 2013.

A Beverly Hills, 90210 revival has been rumored for months. Jennifer, Tori, Jason, Ian, and Brian were all spotted out together in Los Angeles in Dec. 2018 right after revival speculation surfaced. This revival is now official, and it’s going to be the most epic ’90s reunion!