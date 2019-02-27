HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards — Best Diets & Snacks

As we continue to name the winners of our first ever HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards, we’re moving onto food! These yummy snacks will keep you on track and help you achieve your goals!

Be sure to check out our top gym bag must-haves as well as the best gym and workout accessories and gadgets! And now, the best diets and snacks!

BEST DIETS & WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAMS

WW — Formerly Weight Watchers, this program has celeb fans like Oprah and Kate Hudson. Since he was announced as a brand ambassador on January 1, 2018, DJ Khaled has lost a whopping 43 pounds, which he showed off in February 2019. The newest iteration of the program really focuses on wellness, and encourages a mind, body, spirit approach to health. I’ve followed this program on and off for years, and it’s a flexible, easy to follow plan that really works. Participants get a daily as well as a weekly point allowance depending on their weight and activity levels. There are over 200 foods, like grilled chicken, greek yogurt, and most fruits and veggies, that are ZERO points, so there is no measuring or counting needed.

Atkins — Touted by celebs like spokesperson Rob Lowe as well as Kim Kardashian, this low-carb diet focuses on a balance of high-fiber carbs, optimal protein, and healthy fats. According to the brand, “31 million people today focus on lowering their intake of carbohydrates and reducing sugars, and Atkins offers a customizable eating approach regardless of whether someone wants to achieve optimal health, manage or lose weight.”

South Beach Diet — “South Beach is not just a diet,” Jesse James Decker told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “For me, I wanted to lose weight after baby number three, but I also want to maintain a healthy lifestyle and South Beach gives me the ability to do that. It’s high in protein, something my body absolutely needs and craves, low carb and includes good, healthy fats. So many people are skeptical about programs that don’t deliver results, but South Beach has been around for so long and is completely proven. I’m living proof that it works.”

Jenny Craig — This program has been around for over 35 years, and provides an individual approach to weight loss. There are weekly consultations with a weight loss expert (in person in select cities or on the phone nationwide) and food is delivered to your door. The consultant helps with accountably and can motivate you to overcome challenges like social gatherings filled with temptations. There are over 100 entrees, desserts and snacks available, which according to the brand are “developed by dietitians, nutritionists, and professional chefs and are free of artificial ingredients.”

Nutrisystem FreshStart Program — Their newest program focuses on “clean eating” and a healthy lifestyle overall. There is a money back guarantee to lose 13 pounds in your first month on the program. This program is ideal for a busy person who doesn’t have time to shop, meal prep or cook. Meals are delivered straight to you and are easy to prepare in just minutes. There are also special plans for men, vegetarians and diabetics.

BEST SNACKS

Atkins Protein Wafer Crisps — These crisps are low in sugar (just 1 gram) and full of protein (10-11 grams, depending on the flavor). They come in three delicious varieties — Peanut Butter, Chocolate Mint and Lemon Vanilla — with 4-5 grams of fiber. Perfect post workout.

SkinnyPop Popcorn — This is my go-to snack for that 3pm slump when I’m craving something crunchy or salty. Each snack bag has just 100 calories, 2g of protein, 2g of fiber and no artificial ingredients.

Justin’s Squeeze Packs: Cinnamon Almond Butter — The Kardashians, especially Khloe, loves the brand, saying it keeps her on track. Khloe is always stocked with the brand’s almond butter, and their newest version, the Cinnamon Almond Butter, is a sweet treat that’s not to be missed. A whopping 6g of protein will keep you full and satisfied.

Wisconsin’s Roth Natural Snack Cheese: Creamy Whole Milk Mozzarella — Available in Creamy Cheddar, Creamy Gouda and Creamy Whole Milk Mozzarella, this is a fresh take on a cheese stick. The perfectly round portions are only 70 calories, have 5 grams of protein, and are perfect for both kids and adults. The cheese is preservative free, contains no sugar, and has no added hormones!

GG Fiber Crackers — Low in carbs, these celeb-fave snack has a ton of fiber — more than 6 cups of broccoli! Karlie Kloss, Kelly Ripa, and Molly Sims are fans of this brand, which is a great alternative to bread. You can top with avocado, peanut butter and jelly, lox and cream cheese, banana and peanut butter, and more — there are endless options!

BluePrint Juices — These non-GMO, dairy free, gluten free and vegan juices aren’t just for cleanses. Although we enjoy bestsellers like Kale It Up, Watercress Warrior, and Lemon Reset, we also love their wellness shots, like the Rise & Shine, which has apple cider vinegar, pomegranate and ginger! Celebs like Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Wilde, Miguel, DJ Cassidy and more are fans of the brand!

Icelandic Provisions Coconut Skyr Yogurt — Divorce star Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan of this brand, and her favorite flavor is the coconut! It’s low in sugar and high in protein — a perfect on-the-go breakfast. It’s the only traditional skyr available in the U.S!

Muuna Cottage Cheese — I’ll be honest, I was never a fan of cottage cheese. That was until I tried these! The full fat formula is keto friendly, has a ton of protein and delivers phosphorus, magnesium, probiotics, calcium, and potassium. It’s also free of artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners.

Siggi’s Simple Sides — If you love a yogurt parfait, but not the all-to-often sogginess that comes with them when they are pre-made, try this genius invention from Siggi’s. Gourmet ingredients like dried figs and walnuts are paired with delicious yogurt, giving you a healthy and nutritious breakfast or snack that tastes amazing.

BEST FAST FOOD / CHAIN OPTIONS

BEST MAKE YOUR OWN SALAD: Fresh & Co — This New York City-based chain will soon open its 20th location. The menu is seasonal and organic, and includes salads, soups and desserts, which are all made in-house. The chain serves over 100,000 customers per week, with all products locally sourced, from farms in New York and Pennsylvania. Celebs like Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, Katie Holmes, Tracey Morgan, Fat Joe, Dr. Dre, Chris Rock, Spike Lee, and many more have all been spotted eating Fresh & Co. The brand also donates to a variety of New York-based charities and organizations.

BEST KETO LUNCH: Chipotle’s Keto Salad Bowl — In January 2019, Chipotle expanded their menu to include “a Paleo Salad Bowl, Keto Salad Bowl, Whole30 Salad Bowl and Double Protein Bowl.” Vinny Guadagnino from The Jersey Shore, AKA The Keto Guido, posted his stamp of approval on Instagram. The Keto Salad Bowl is a delicious combo of crisp romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole!

BEST COMFORT FOOD: sweetgreen’s Chicken Pesto Parm Bowl — This indulgent bowl feels warm and cozy but is actually good for you. It’s filled with veggies like tomatoes, organic spinach, spicy broccoli, plus protein-rich roasted chicken, as well as warm quinoa and shaved parmesan and topped with sweetgreen hot sauce and pesto vinaigrette. They also have seasonal items and salads in addition to warm bowls.

BEST DRINKS

Hint Kick — Halle Berry loves the Apple & Pear flavor, which gives her a caffeine boost without any calories. She says she drinks between three and four bottles during each workout! “What I plan on every day when I work out is this Hint Water with a kick,” Halle said in an Instagram Stories video. “You need water to stay hydrated, and Hint has caffeine in it, but it’s a natural caffeine. I drink three to four of these every workout.”

TB12 Plant Based Protein by Tom Brady — If you’re going to trust an athlete’s protein powder, who better than a six-time Super Bowl champion? Tom’s diet is notoriously restrictive, so it’s telling that he loves this protein powder. The plant-based powder has NO sugar, and is “free of soy, gluten, dairy, preservatives, and GMOs.”

Essentia Water — A favorite of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, the ionized alkaline water is proven to hydrate you better than other bottled water. It tastes clean and smooth, because it’s micro filtered, using “reverse osmosis and ultraviolet exposure, so it’s 99.9% pure.”

Flow Alkaline Organic Spring Water — The brand released “the first organic flavored alkaline water options… Cucumber + Mint, Lemon + Ginger, Strawberry + Rose and Watermelon + Lime…” after a study “estimated 20 percent of Americans reported they dislike the taste of plain water.” The yummy, zero-calorie water also comes in a recyclable box, not a plastic bottle.

V8 +Hydrate — This drink is a super hydrator. It can be used for a hangover cure, a post-workout drink, or to ward off a headache. I’ve been using it to hydrate throughout my pregnancy, especially when I was feeling sick in the first trimester. Unlike other sports drinks full of sugar, this contains natural electrolytes from sweet potato juice. It delivers a full serving of veggies and tastes really sweet and delicious without tasting “fake.” Each can has just 45 calories!