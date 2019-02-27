Exes Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Look Happy Together Again With Their Kids On Morning, Family Outing

Despite being a divorced couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner showed that they’re a tight-knit family, no matter what, whether going to church or picking kids up from school!

Justice League actor Ben Affleck, 46, and Camping actress Jennifer Garner, 46, were spotted out and about with their kids on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. The parents both held cups of coffee while on parenting duty, crossing the street with kids Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. Their other child, Violet, 13, was absent from the walk, but we’re sure they took care of her in the morning as well!

Due to their kids’ backpacks and apparel, Jen and Ben were probably dropping their kids off at school! The famous former couple, who divorced in Oct. 2018, have shown repeatedly that their kids are the most important aspect of their lives. When they had an opportunity to seemingly take their kids to school together, they took it.

Both Ben and Jen looked chic and casual while out on the walk together. Ben wore a navy sweater, denim jeans, a knee-length grey coat, brown sunglasses, and black sneakers. Jen rocked grey leggings, a black fleece zip-up sweatshirt, and blue sneakers. She wore her hair in a bun, and was wearing no makeup on her walk with the family. Jen and Ben were all smiles while out during the morning, and we’re so glad they can do family events, like possibly taking their kids to school, together!

Their family walk came days after Ben had dinner with his ex-girlfriend, television producer Lindsay Shookus, 38, on Feb. 24. The couple split up in August 2018. However, despite their recent dinner date, HollywoodLife’s sources said that the two are simply friends again. Even though Ben is now single, Jen is off the market! She’s been dating businessman John Miller, and has been happily enjoying her own low-key relationship! Ben and Jen were married from 2005 to 2018, but they announced that they’d be getting divorced in 2015.

It’s lovely to see Ben and Jen out together again – they’ve definitely been spending plenty of time with their kids recently! These two have shown that you can be friendly with an ex, even with kids involved, and also have time in your life for your career and other outside friendships and relationships. Honestly, props to Jen and Ben for showing us all how it’s done!