Bebe Rexha Fires Back At Fans Hating Her Dad For Calling Her Video ‘Pornography’: ‘He’s An Amazing Father’

Bebe Rexha is ‘checking’ her fans for their ‘intense’ comments about her dad, who called her ‘Last Hurrah’ music video ‘stupid pornography.’ She admitted she had to yell at her fans for ‘saying mean f–ked up sh-t’! ‘They need to respect my father.’

Family will always be family, and that’s something Bebe Rexha, 29, lives by. The singer was forced to reprimand her fans after they verbally attacked her father because he didn’t like the music video for her latest single, “Last Hurrah”. After Rexha shared a screenshot of a text conversation with her father, where he told her she was “embarrassing” and that her video was “stupid pornography,” fans came for her father on social media. And, she didn’t like that.

“He didn’t like the video. The video was a lot. My fans are getting too intense so I yelled at my fans,” she told TMZ while at LAX on February 26. Rexha admitted to the site that she was catching a flight home to New York City to see her family, who were all upset with her over the music video. “They’re saying some mean sh-t about my dad,” she said, talking about her fans. “They’re saying some f–ked up sh-t and I don’t like that.”

Rexha continued: “I checked my fans because my dad is always my dad no matter what. He might have said something a little heated in the moment and I feel dumb for sharing the screenshot, I was being sarcastic with my fans but you know, my fans are going pretty crazy over the text he sent. So, you guys need to respect my father, he’s my father from day one. My music video is a little crazy, and out there… I’m like on a bed with crosses around me, so I get him, I understand him. Don’t talk sh-t about my father because he loves me.”

Rexha went on to admit that she has to “be careful now” on social media. “I didn’t know posting a screenshot could become such a big thing now,” she said, adding, “I need to be careful about my personal life.”

The singer also admitted that she filmed an even crazier version of the video, which she said contained a visual of “nuns smoking weed.” But, Rexha decided to take that part out. “I had to make the edit for my dad,” who hasn’t spoken to her in two weeks because of the video. “Everyone in my family’s upset with me, but they’ll live. It’s art.”

As previously reported, the “Say My Name” singer shared a screenshot of a text from her dad to her Instagram Story on February 25, which is what set her fans off. “You better stop posting stupid pornography because you make me sick,” the message began. “I can’t take this anymore embarrassed to go in public everywhere I can go i’m very upset with you I can’t believe it.” Bebe wrote over the now-deleted post, “My dad hates me.”

Before TMZ caught up with Rexha, she tried to defend her father in since-deleted tweets. “Don’t say mean things about my dad. Please he is an amazing father,” she wrote on Twitter.

“My dad is not a bad guy,” she continued. “I should of never have posted that screenshot. I’m disappointed in myself. I was being sarcastic. I understand where he is coming [from] as a father and that’s why the text was a bit harsh. I am upset that he still isn’t speaking to me, but he is still my father.”

Rexha also admitted on Twitter that the music video for “Last Hurrah” was flagged as “sensitive” on YouTube, therefore it was unable to trend.

“I am woman who is living unapologetically,” she wrote in a tweet on February 22, defending the video. “I’m not gonna be made to feel bad about making ART. And yes art to me is my beautiful ass out, boys kissing boys, girls kissing girls, crosses on my body. IF A MALE RAPPER PUT OUT THAT VIDEO OUT IT WOULD BE FINE.”

I am woman who is living unapologetically. I’m not gonna be made to feel bad about making ART. And yes art to me is my beautiful ass out, boys kissing boys, girls kissing girls, crosses on my body. IF A MALE RAPPER PUT OUT THAT VIDEO OUT IT WOULD BE FINE. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 22, 2019

“If I would of known I would of put the rated r version of the video out, where the nun was smoking weed,” she continued. “The only person I would apologize to for this video is god if I offended him in any way. But I wrote this song with a pure heart. And wanted to portray how We are all fighting our temptations. No one is perfect. Thats why we turn to god. God created sex. And I like sex.”