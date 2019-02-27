Christina Aguilera Gives Andy Cohen ‘Dirrty’ Leather Chaps For His Baby Son & It’s Beyond Cute

Christina Aguilera just proved she’s got the ultimate baby gift giving sense of humor. She sent Andy Cohen ‘Dirrty’ leather chaps for his newborn son along with “‘Dirrty’ diapers and we’ve got the cute video.

Andy Cohen has been flooded with baby gifts from celebrity friends for his newborn son Benjamin, but the Watch What Happens Live host has revealed there is one that has risen to the top. In a Feb. 27 Instagram story he details how singer Christina Aguilera has won at baby gift giving. “Look at this,” the beaming new dad said as he held up red and black leather chaps for the camera. “She made chaps for the boy. Leather custom chaps in the from of her ‘Dirrty’ video” he proclaimed with delight. Seriously, he looks so thrilled it’s adorable. With Andy’s love of all things pop culture, those chaps from her video are iconic!

Sure enough they are an exact replica of the naughty chaps Christina, 38, wore in her racy 2002 “Dirrty” video, where she blew apart her “Genie in a Bottle” good girl image in the most naughty of ways. In place of where “Xtina” was written down one of the legs, she had “Lil Cohen” written on Benny’s chaps and “2019” down the other leg. As if that gift wasn’t enough, she made sure to send along plenty of diapers with “Dirrty” written on the back, as they no doubt will end up that way. Andy showed those off in a second video with the song playing over his newly received baby presents.

Surprisingly, Andy and Christina’s friendship is a fairly new one. She made her very first appearance in the Clubhouse on Feb. 1 when the 50-year-old host was taping a month of shows in L.A. ahead of his son’s birth. Seriously, how has WWHL been on the air for 14 seasons without having the goddess that is Xtina on as a guest? The two immediately bonded over their mutual fandom of each other and that love is apparent in her amazing choice of baby gifts for little Benny.

Andy made the surprise revelation that he was expecting his first child via surrogate on his final WWHL of 2018 on Dec. 20, where five of the OG Real Housewives — Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice and Vicki Gunvalson — were guests. They gasped then ran over to hug him after he shared the joyous news at the very end of the program. The ladies then organized the mother of all baby showers at Beverly Hills’ The Palm restaurant on Jan. 25 where nearly every cast member of the various Real Housewives franchises was present to help Andy celebrate ahead of the Feb. 4 arrival of his son Benjamin Allen.