‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller took to Instagram on Feb. 27 to show off a video of herself getting back to practicing her dancing skills after going through a rigorous cancer battle, and it was endearing to see.

Abby Lee Miller, 52, is SO ready to dance again after her tough cancer battle, and she proved it when she shared a heartwarming video of herself practicing some impressive pirouettes! The Dance Moms star took to Instagram on Feb. 27 to post the video, which shows her standing up from her wheelchair to do the ballet arm movements, and she’s looking stronger and happier than she has in a long time. “Back to dancing, one step at a time. Port de bras 💃🏽,” Abby captioned the video.

Abby was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year and underwent 10 chemotherapy treatments. She was also going to a rehabilitation center to get stronger until she left in Sept. Although it’s been quite the ride for the reality star, she’s not letting it stop her from doing what she loves. In Dec., she revealed she would be returning to Dance Moms‘ eighth season, Dance Moms Resurrection, after quitting in 2017.

A trailer for the highly anticipated new season, which will premiere on Lifetime in June, was released to People earlier this month, and in heartbreaking clips, Abby can be seen during her cancer battle, including video of her lying in a hospital bed. “In an instant, your life changes completely,” she says in the trailer. “I was ready to go back to work and start my life over and now I can’t even walk.”

Abby had to have spine surgery to help beat the cancer, and at one point, she was even told she may not be able to walk again, so her new video is definitely a perfect example of her perseverance and courage.

We’re sending many healing thoughts over to Abby and look forward to seeing her on Dance Moms once again!