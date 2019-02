Are you ready for season 3?! ‘World Of Dance’ is back with new rules, new competition and a new host! Here’s a recap of the exciting first episode!

It’s that time of year again — World Of Dance has returned and we don’t know what we’re more excited for, J.Lo‘s outfits or the epic new competition! The rules have changed this year, with the judges raising the bar and requiring a score of 85, instead of 80, to get through to the next round! This makes the competition even tougher and trust me, everyone delivered tonight! This is going to be the best season yet! Of course, we also met the new host, Scott Evans, who was charming as ever and was a perfect pick to fill Jenna Dewan‘s role! Like always, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez are on the judges panel!

The Kings, who traveled from Mumbai, India, were the first to take the stage. The Upper Team, who perviously won India’s Got Talent, offered an intricate combination of Indian-inspired moves with epic tricks and hip-hop. One of their airborne stunts included a human stair where the guys did a roll-off as another walked on them. The judges were so impressed, J.Lo and Derek started to throw their shoes at them! (In dance, it’s a sign of respect!) The Kings received a 97 from Ne-Yo, a 98 from Derek and a 98 from Jennifer, sending them through to the duals!

Aidan and Erika took the stage next, and you may remember Aidan from Poreotics from last season! Erika, who is “Instagram famous,” DM’d Aidan after seeing him on World of Dance and wanted to work with him to try to make it as a duo on the show. While the dance was nice to Post Malone‘s “Better Now,” Aidan and Erika weren’t very “in sync” with each other and the judges agreed. Unfortunately, with the new rules, the duo received an 84.7 and went home, with an 84 from Ne-Yo, and an 85 from J.Lo and Derek. “They had no chemistry,” J.Lo remarked.

15 and 16 year old friends, who call each other FUNKANOMETRY, took the stage next in matching red sweaters to compete in the Juniors. From their facial expressions to their quick and quirky movements, the “brothers from another mother” honestly crushed it and were entertaining! “It was just what this stage needs!” Derek exclaimed. J.Lo and Derek matched on their scores with an 87 and Ne-Yo came in with the 88! Can’t wait to see these guys again.

Contemporary group The Crazy 8‘s of the lower division were welcomed to the stage, after telling the story of one of their members, Naia, who has selective mutism. The girls, who were filled with emotion and sass absolutely delivered! Not to mention Naia slayed several tricks, including spinning on her stomach wit her leg over her head! Derek was on his feet while J.Lo and Ne-Yo tried to catch their breath! The girls were in tears and explained their dance was dedicated to Naia to show they are “there for her.” The Crazy 8’s average came to a 93, and we can’t wait to see them again! That was definitely the first tear-jerker of the night!

Jonathan Y Jorge stunned the judges next in white pants and mesh sparkling tops, dancing to J.Lo’s “El Anillo.” The judges loved their fierce energy, and Derek was excited to see two men dancing together. He even joined them on stage for a little salsa! Jonathan Y Jorge received an 88.7 average and we will see them in the duels!

The Heima is a group from South Korea, and one of the contestant’s, Kaicho’s girlfriend has Stage 4 cancer. They married shortly after her diagnosis, even though she told him to “go find someone else.” In the montage ahead of their dance, Kaicho told his girlfriend that he thinks about her the whole time when he dances. Heima took the stage in tan pants with belts, bare chests and masks. Dancing to “La La La” by Naughty Boy, Heima’s routine was a mix of one-of-a-kind tricks, “elegance” and one guy who was actually on his head for 45 seconds. “I can’t sit down for this, I know you have a translator so I’m going to translate with my body!” Derek energetically said, while J.Lo called it “one of the most interesting routines” she’s seen. Ne-Yo had their translator translate “woo!!!” Heima received a 93.7 and made it through to the duels! Woo!

The Minibots, a popping group from Vancouver, Canada, took the stage next, but before judges could get to their critiques, the kids had some questions for the judges! Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to get to the next level, but they were adorable!

Poppin’ John, who is a viral YouTuber, was ready to go on the stage and show that he is a true OG! The 34-year-old’s routine was in the traditional popping choreography, without additional head spins or breakdancing. The musicality, as Derek would say, was literally perfection as Poppin’ John popped to an operatic mix. “It’s like tap, it’s just as fascinating and technical, but it also has the same difficulties as tap,” J.Lo revealed, mentioning that it makes it hard to compete with other groups. Ne-Yo agreed, but added that it was popping at its best. Poppin’ John took it to the next round with an 85.3! Close, but he got through.

Ellie & Ava performed an emotional duet to Carrie Underwood‘s “Cry Pretty,” looking like a true dynamic duo. The girls were completely in sync throughout their contemporary performance that was filled with heartbreak and perfection that brought Derek to his feet. Following the performance it was revealed the girls were sisters — something Derek could definitely relate to! “It was flawless start to finish,” Ne-Yo complimented. Ellie & Ava received a 92.3 from the judges and will go to duels!

Italian stallions, or the D’Angelo Brothers, as they go by, are a tapping duo from Italy! Wearing sleeveless vests, the brothers tapped to James Brown and were both entertaining and talented. However, as J.Lo mentioned before as hard as tapping is, it’s so hard to compete with people who are flipping. However, the D’Angelo Brothers added in a flip into their routine and the judges were loving it! “That was the most intense tapping we’ve seen on this stage,” J.Lo said. “I loved it!” The judges delivered the D’Angelo brothers an 87.3 and we’ll see them in the duels.

Lauren Yakima is a 17-year-old and big personality who is competing in the Junior division. From her extreme flexibility to her emotion and passion, Lauren gave J.Lo her first “goosies” of the season! What a strong performance! Lauren’s dance had all the judges on their feet and Ne-Yo yelling “thank you!” “You played with the music, you played with our emotions. I loved it,” J.Lo complimented. “Boom! You exploded!” Ne-Yo added. Intense, we loved it! 95.7 for Lauren and we’ll see her in the duels!

Elektro Crew was the final group to take the stage today! One of the team leaders revealed his father left he and his mom when he was 5, and he has tried to reach out but hasn’t gotten a response. He revealed that World Of Dance has given him the opportunity to show his dad his talent. Filled with extreme facial expressions, flips and sweet moves, Elektro Crew crushed it! Jennifer told Elektro crew that she’d like them to add to their intricacy in their choreography a bit more, but the crew still went to the duels with an 86.3!

