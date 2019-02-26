Jenna Bush Hager: 5 Things To Know About President’s Daughter Joining The ‘Today’ Show

Congrats to Jenna Bush Hager on her new gig! The youngest daughter of George W. Bush is the new face of the ‘Today’ show’s 4th hour alongside Hoda Kotb. Here’s what you should know about her!

Jenna Bush Hager, 37, has been a correspondent on the Today show since 2009, but we’re about to see a lot more of her! The daughter to to George W. Bush, 72, and Laura Bush, 72, will take a seat alongside Hoda Kotb, 54, as the new co-host of the show’s fourth hour. How exciting! While it’s sad to see current host, Kathie Lee Gifford, 65, go, there couldn’t be a more fitting replacement! As the former president’s daughter readies for her new role, here’s five things to know about her!

1. She’s a former first daughter. Jenna arrives to the show as a familiar face. The daughter of George W. Bush grew up in the spotlight thanks to her dad’s political run, and made a number of political appearances herself during his campaign. With her sister Barbara Bush, Jenna gave a speech to the Republican Convention on August 31, 2004. During the highly-publicized campaign, she also was tapped for an interview and photo shoot in with Vogue. What a dream!

2. She’s been known to give back. After earning an English degree from the University of Texas, Jenna wanted to give back to the education system. She has worked as a teacher’s aide at the Elsie Whitlow Stokes Community Freedom Public Charter School in Washington, D.C. and has dreams of opening a charter school, according to USA Today. She has also worked with UNICEF’s Educational Policy Department in the past.

3. This is hardly her first media stint. The member of the Bush family also works for Southern Living magazine as an editor-at-large. Plus, she’s authored a slew of books, including Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope.

4. She has a loving support system behind her. Jenna married her husband Henry Hager on May 10, 2008. The couple share two adorable daughters, Poppy Louise, and Margaret “Mila” Laura.

5. Jenna takes her post as co-host later this spring. We know you’re excited to see Jenna on the show, but be patient! The news personality doesn’t take her new seat until Kathie Lee departs the show on April 7, which will mark her 12-year anniversary on the show. Kathie said she felt it was time to “focus on other projects,” which is why she made the difficult decision to leave. Best of luck to both these ladies in their new endeavors!