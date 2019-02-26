Dominique Decree, 19: 5 Things To Know About PA Teen Charged With Murdering 5 Relatives

Shana Decree and her daughter, Dominique Decree, have been charged with the slaughter of five family members, including 9-year-old twins. Get all the details about the teen in the center of this tragedy.

The authorities in Morrisville, a borough in Pennsylvania near the Delaware River, discovered a ghastly scene on Feb. 25. Inside apartment S-7 at the Robert Morris Apartments complex, they discovered five dead bodies and two “disoriented” women – Shana Decree, 45, and her daughter, Dominique Decree, 19. After questioning the two, authorities have since charged Dominique and Shana with killing their family. Here’s what we know so far:

Dominique has been charged with five counts of homicide and one count of conspiracy. A social worker first discovered the grizzly sight, after she had a maintenance worker unlock the door when no one answered, according to the Washington Post. Shana and Dominique were found in bed and the bodies of five family members: Shana’s children Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13; Shana’s sister Jamilla Campbell, 42; and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin girls, Imani and Erika Allen.

Shana and Dominique were rushed to a nearby hospital for their “disorientation.” As they spoke to police about what happened, the authorities noticed the women’s stories didn’t add up. They were subsequently arrested and each charged with five counts of homicide and one charge of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

They initially said three others did it. When questioned in the hospital, the two first denied knowing what happened. Shana would tell investigators that Jamilla Campbell’s boyfriend and two other males came into the apartment and killed everyone, according to CNN. Dominique claimed an unknown black male had caused injuries to her neck, and that she “repeatedly advised her wish to die,” the probable cause affidavit obtained by CNN says.

Her mother claimed it was a murder-suicide pact. Shana allegedly told investigators that “everyone at the apartment, including the nine-year-olds and the thirteen-year-old, wanted to die,” the probable cause affidavit says, per the New York Post. Dominique’s mother allegedly added that “all, including the children, were talking about suicide.”

Dominique allegedly killed her aunt. The two allegedly told the police about a complicated plan that supposedly involved some of the victims killing each other, with Shana and Dominique killing the rest, per the New York Post. Shana allegedly confessed to killing one of the children (while reportedly saying she and Dominique killed a second child.) Shana accused her sister, Jamilla, of killing Naa’Irah, while Dominique allegedly admitted to strangling Jamilla. She also allegedly said Jamilla choked one of the kids to death, but the NY Post says it’s unclear which one. The cause of death remains under investigation, as they figure out what exactly happened to everyone.

Her cousin was first missing but found safe. Police conducted a search for Jamilla’s 17-year-old son, Joshua, who went missing on Monday. However, as of Feb. 26, he had been found alive.

Shana was arraigned in the morning hours of Feb. 26, and held without bail. Dominique was expected to be arraigned later in the day.