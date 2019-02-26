Tyga: The Reason He Got Into Gun-Pulling Altercation At Floyd Mayweather’s Bday Party Revealed

Floyd Mayweather’s birthday bash turned scary when a furious Tyga grabbed his guard’s gun after he was kicked out. What made the ‘Taste’ rapper lose his chill like that?

Tyga, what were you thinking? The 29-year-old rapper apparently lost his dang mind after he was kicked out of Floyd Mayweather’s birthday bash on Feb. 23. After he was dragged from the Sunset Room in LA, Tyga reached into his security guard’s pants to grab his gun. Thankfully, no one got hurt – but what caused this blow up in the first place? Cars and money. Yes, it all came down to cars and money, as witnesses inside the Sunset Room told TMZ that moments before Tyga got dragged out of the club, several men from whom he had leased a white Maybach approached him. Oh, and it wasn’t a pleasant chat.

Tyga had agreed to pay $6,000 a month for the whip, sources told TMZ, but in true Tyga fashion, he supposedly fell behind on the payments. Uh-oh. So, the men had the luxury car repossessed last month. When Tyga and these men crossed paths at the party, an argument broke out and TMZ reports that “Tyga started threatening the men.” The rapper was soon escorted out of the club — by his neck — and that’s when the whole “grab the gun from my security guard” went down. Yikes.

There’s a reason why Tyga was furious. He feels the Maybach was unlawfully repossessed, sources told TMZ, which would explain why he grabbed his guard’s gun over this argument. Thankfully, Tyga’s security didn’t let him take the piece, because things would have gotten really bad for them all. Surprisingly, this whole situation has a happy ending. After this whole incident, TMZ reports Tyga said he’s made-up with the men and the bouncer.

Unfortunately for Tyga, this wasn’t the first time he was visited by the repo man. It wasn’t even the first time he had a Maybach repossessed. He had a 2014 Maybach 62 S Landaulet (estimated worth at $2.2 million) repo’d in 2016 after he missed a few payments. Weeks before that, the repo men got his bright red Ferrari, reportedly leaving him and his then-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, stranded at a Calabasas Bentley dealership. Kylie tried to pass the Ferarri’s repossession as “fake news,” but TMZ claimed to get the paperwork (and a photo of the car back “with the rightful owner.”)