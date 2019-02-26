Tristan Thompson Caught ‘Liking’ Khloe Kardashian’s New Sexy IG Photo After Split

Tristan Thompson seems to be having a case of breakup regret, as he’s been busted liking a super hot pic of Khloe Kardashian after he fooled around with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods.

Tristan Thompson what are you doing?!? The NBA star broke baby mama Khloe Kardashian‘s heart by hooking up with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods and now he’s creeping on her Instagram account and liking sexy pictures of his ex. On Feb. 25, Khloe took to her Instagram for the first time since the cheating scandal broke on Feb. 19 and posed in a skin-tight glittering nearly see-through catsuit. Sister Kourtney, 39, did the same in a black sheer number and Kendall Jenner, 23, rocked a red mini dress with white heels and opera gloves. Among the 4.2 million people who liked the group photos was the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavalier, who Khloe dumped for good after word got back to her that he and Jordyn hooked up at a private house party on Feb. 17. He’s since unliked the pic, but not before The Shade Room busted him by capturing a screen grab of his like.

He’s clearly regretting what he once had as Koko looks divine in the photos. Her body is super tight and the catsuit hugged her enviable curves and famous booty to perfection. The sisters struck sexy poses, with Khloe and Kendall putting their hands on Kourt’s butt in one pic, while giving off so many fierce vibes with their confident bodies in others. It was a total message of sisterly strength as the 34-year-old captioned the pic “Step up in this bitch like.”

Fans totally thought the pics were a slap at Tristan by showing him what he let get away with his actions. “This is 💯 & 50% her silently saying FXCK YOU Tristan!!!!!!!” one person commented while another wrote, “Make him regret, beautiful @khloekardashian” “YES QUEEN YOU SHOW HIM WHAT HES MISSING!!!!!” a fan wrote in praise and another concurred, adding “Yes girl show him what he’s missing you deserve someone better love you ❤️”

In the week since the cheating scandal broke, not only has Khloe kicked Tristan to the curb for good, the rest of her sisters have all turn their backs on him as well. Kim Kardashian, 38, led the charge on Feb. 20, unfollowing both Tristan and Jordyn on social media and her siblings all followed suit. Except for Kylie, who unfollowed Tristan but didn’t do the same with Jordyn. There were definitely consequences to the 21-year-old model’s total betrayal of the Kar-Jenners, who have treated her as family for so long. She moved out of Kylie’s guest house on her luxury Hidden Hills estate and in with her mother. The cosmetics mogul also slashed the price on their makeup collaboration for her brand. Jordyn has even had her security clearance into Kylie’s gated community revoked. Khloe has scrubbed Jordyn’s entire page from her Good American jeans website, further showing that the honorary Kar-Jenner has been excommunicated from the family.

Jordyn will finally break her silence on why she betrayed her best friend’s sister and the entire family in the process. She’s due to sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, for the star’s Red Table Talk show, which airs on Facebook Watch. A publicist for the series has confirmed to HollywoodLife that the interview will run on Friday March 1st.