‘The Voice’ Recap: John Finally Gets Revenge On 1 Coach By Using His Block For A Talented Singer

After ALL three coaches used their block against John Legend, he finally retaliates to land an insanely good singer on the Feb. 26 episode. Here’s what went down!

The Feb. 26 episode of The Voice continues with the season 16 Blind Auditions. First up is Domenic Haynes, an 18-year-old from Florida who grew up running track competitively, but was forced to focus on new things after an injury ended his running career. He turned to music instead, but since he’s “a novice,” he’s hoping that The Voice will give him the confidence he needs to pursue his passion.

Domenic sings “River,” and Adam Levine pushes his button immediately, using his block against new coach John Legend in the process. John winds up pushing his button, but he’s out of contention because of Adam’s block. Blake Shelton turns around eventually, as well, but Adam gives it his all while pitching to get Domenic on his team. Adam really goes all out, and Domenic chooses him as his coach.

Up next is 17-year-old Savannah Brister from Memphis, Tennessee. She admittedly struggles to be vulnerable, and has turned to songwriting in order to get all her feelings out. Savannah performs “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” by Stevie Wonder, and she impresses John right off the bat. Kelly Clarkson is hesitant to go up against John, but she can’t help but also push her button for Savannah. It looks like Kelly had a right to be nervous, though — Savannah picks John to be her coach.

The Bundys are the next artist to hit the stage. This is the very first time in Voice history that a trio has competed to get on the show. The siblings — Megan, Katey and Ryan Bundy — sing a gorgeous rendition of “Closer to Fine,” and get Kelly and Blake to turn around. The trio decide to go with Kelly as their coach, and she’s STOKED to be making history on the show.

Next, Klea Olson, 20, from Utah takes The Voice stage. She sings a pretty rendition of “No Roots,” but unfortunately it’s just not enough to catch the coaches’ attention, and no one turns around. Luckily, she’ll get a second chance to make it to the Live Shows on the Comeback Stage, with help from fifth coach, Bebe Rexha. Her journey continues over on The Voice YouTube page!

Hoping to have better luck is 18-year-old Hannah Kay. She dealt with severe bullying in middle school, and lost her best friend to a car accident just over a year before coming to The Voice. Hannah is hoping to bring classic country music back to her generation, and sings “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Blake and Kelly push their buttons, and even though Kelly gives a good pitch, it’s no surprise when Hannah chooses Blake as her coach.

Closing out the night is Julian King, 25, from Philadelphia. He sings “All Time Low,” and gets Adam and John to turn around right away. However, John finally uses his block on Adam, so the Maroon 5 singer cannot be chosen.