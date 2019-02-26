‘The Notebook’ Fans Furious After Netflix Cuts Original Ending & Replaces It With Birds Flying Over A Lake

What did you do, Netflix? The streaming service committed the cardinal sin of altering the ending to ‘The Notebook,’ and fans were NOT having any of the new finale. Not. One. Bit.

SPOILER ALERT for The Notebook. Look, there are just some things you just don’t do. You don’t mix up the members of BTS. You don’t ask Mariah Carey for her thoughts on Jennifer Lopez. Most of all, you don’t screw around with The Notebook unless you really want a legion of fans to drag you through Hell and back. Yet, somehow, Netflix UK thought that changing the beloved adaptation of the even more beloved Nicholas Sparks novel was a smart idea.

In Nick Cassavetes’s adaptation, the movie ends – once again, spoiler alert – with the elderly Noah and Allie dying in each other’s arms after she, having forgotten their love due to her dementia, remembered him again. The finals how of them dead in bed together is iconic….but not iconic enough for Netflix UK. The streaming service cut the whole scene and replaced it with an earlier scene in the movie (one in which Noah promises to return To Allie and complete his story the following day), according to Daily Mail. The movie ends with an ambiguous shot of birds flying over a lake. Really.

“wait omg apparently netflix uk changed the notebook’s ending??? wth??” tweeted @refnsdrive, and many fans were just confused by this. “what happened to the whole final scene from The Notebook??? Preparing my daughter for emotional devastation and all we got was some flying geese!!!! X” asked @shimmery2003. Fans were just kind of befuddled, and who could blame them?

Ok but why Netflix has changed the ending to the notebook ????!!!!! WtF?? — emma (@666bxtch) February 26, 2019

How come @NetflixUK have cut the ending of The Notebook? pic.twitter.com/vj3iodOhfp — Emma Louise (@oncefallenangel) February 1, 2019

The Notebook transformed Ryan Gosling from the dude in The Believer and Young Hercules into the rom-com “It Guy,” and it’s amazing to think that he got the role because no one else wanted it. “It was really interesting because a lot of the actors said, ‘Well, what’s Noah’s arc?’ ” Nicholas told IMDB Asks (via Vulture). “It’s a guy who falls in love and then he just kinda does nothing, and then waits for her to show up and then he’s there and he’s still in love and then at the end of the film, well, he’s still in love. Where’s the arc?” Now, everyone’s asking – where’s the ending?