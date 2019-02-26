‘The Challenge’ Preview: Cara Tells Paulie She Loves Him After Zach Claims She Still Has Feelings For Kyle

In this EXCLUSIVE preview from the Feb. 27 episode of ‘The Challenge,’ Cara Maria overhears Zach and Kyle talking about her, and it prompts her to tell Paulie she loves him for the very first time!

Cara Maria Sorbello is living with her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, and ex, Kyle Shore, on The Challenge: War of the Worlds, and it looks like the drama is at al all-time high in the show’s upcoming episode. HollywoodLife has obtained an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, in which Cara walks in on Kyle and Zach Nichols gossiping about her. “Why else would she come for you constantly?” Zach asks.”Why isn’t she over you. If she wasn’t still in love with you, she wouldn’t act like this. Cara’s still in love with you.”

Cara is not happy to hear this, as Zach is someone she thought she was close to.”I’m hearing Zach, someone who’s supposed to be my friend, just trash me to a guy who treated me like s***,” Cara says. She goes to fill Paulie and CT Tamburello in on what she heard, which is when she finally makes an important confession to Paulie. “This is taking everything I can not to walk in that room and knock Zach out right now,” she rants. “This is the happiest relationship I’ve ever been in. I’m happy. I love this man.”

No one is more shocked than Paulie to hear Cara say the ‘L-word,’ and he can’t hide his enthusiasm. After all, he already told Cara he loved her before they left for War of the Worlds — the two appeared on MTV’s show How Far is Tattoo Far? and Paulie confessed his feelings after designing a thoughtful tattoo for Cara.

Paulie and Cara first got together onThe Challenge: Final Reckoning, when he was still dating Danielle Maltby. They made their relationship official on War of the Worlds, but after getting home from filming, Danielle publicly dropped a bomb that almost tore them apart — she revealed that she had still been seeing and talking to Paulie the entire time, unbeknownst to Cara!

Obviously, Cara and Paulie went through a major rough patch, but in the end, she decided to take him back. “Paulie has been doing everything in his power to show me and tell me and make me believe that I really am the only girl that he wants and that his intentions are real,” she previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The trust is a hard thing to get back, but he’s trying his damndest.”