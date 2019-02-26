Terrence Howard’s Bodyguard Slams Rumor Actor Got Into Shouting Match With Jussie Smollett

After a report claimed Terrence Howard got into an angry fight with Jussie Smollett during a confrontation about Smollett’s alleged attack, Howard’s bodyguard is vehemently denying the ‘non factual’ story! He claims Howard did no such thing… So, what happened?

What happened on the day Jussie Smollett, 36, returned to the Empire set after being released from police custody — still remains a mystery. The bodyguard of Terrence Howard, 49, who is often seen on the show, is denying a recent report, which claimed Howard angrily confronted Smollett and demanded to know the truth about his alleged attack during an altercation on February 21. In a long message posted to Instagram on February 25, Howard’s bodyguard vowed that “evil will not break up the solidarity of the ‘Empire’ family,” before he called the report “lies” and “irresponsible journalism”.

“I don’t normally address rumors and hearsay because I’m well aware that comes along with this business,” the bodyguard began his caption of a photo of him, Howard and Smollett during a scene on Empire. “However every once in awhile you come across something that happens to be so outlandish that it has to be addressed. Let me be clear @tmz_tv my brother #TerrenceHoward has NEVER EVER been in a shouting match with our beloved friend and castmate #JussieSmollett at any point. Nor has he ever confronted or grilled Jussie about any matters legal or otherwise. In fact your entire post (meltdown, refusal to leave trailer, tension, disdain, etc) is non factual.”

“Ahem [emoji] Whoever you’re paying for this fabricated info is taking you for a ride. But I guess it’s like Denzel Washington said “In our society now, it doesn’t matter if it’s true. Now it’s just first. Who cares, get it out there. We don’t care who it hurts.” Evil will not break up the solidarity of the #Empire family. PERIOD”. The bodyguard added the hashtags, “#Lies #Rumors #tmz #WeLoveJussie #IrresponsibleJournalism #DontBelievetheHype”.

In the comments of the post, the bodyguard answered a few fans who responded with praise that he “spoke out.” In reply to one person, he said, “I wasn’t going to let that BS story go unchecked!” Taraji P. Henson‘s makeup artist, Ashunta Sheriff also responded to post, writing, “Facts!!!”