‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Reveals Joe Feels ‘Tremendous Guilt’ As He Faces Deportation

Joe Giudice is set to be released from prison on Mar. 14, after serving three years behind bars. The 46-year-old reality star will reportedly be released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, PA, and sent directly to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) before being deported to his home country of Italy. Now, in a sneak peek at the Feb. 27 episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey revealed by People, Joe’s wife, Teresa Giudice revealed that Joe feels “tremendous guilt” leading up to his deportation. In the clip, which also serves as the second part of the three-part reunion, Bravo exec, Andy Cohen, asked Teresa about Joe’s “state of mind.” Teresa replied, “He has tremendous guilt, but he’s very positive, very strong.” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE!

Andy questioned Teresa in regards to the process of Joe’s deportation. The WWHL host asked, “He will go directly from the facility that he’s in now to an airplane?” The mother-of-four, who shares daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with Joe replied, “Yeah, I don’t know exactly the technicalities of it, but I hope I don’t have to cross that bridge.” And while they are appealing that ruling, Teresa explained lawyers haven’t shared their chance at winning an appeal. “I mean, you know, they’re trying their best,” she added. Andy reiterated how Teresa had always been Joe’s “ride or die” to which she interjected, “And I still am.” The teaser quickly cuts after Andy asked Teresa if she plans on moving to Italy with Joe, leaving fans hanging by the edge of their seat.

We previously reported that Joe “will most likely be denied entry to the U.S,” according to Peter G. Aziz, New Jersey state family attorney. “Some people have a better chance than others of receiving waivers to reenter the United States. Getting a waiver following an aggravated felony is extremely difficult.” Yet, there’s still hope, as the attorney added, “He was convicted of tax evasion, so he definitely has a better chance than someone who committed an aggravated felony. But the chance is still slim.” Joe was originally sentenced in Oct. 2014 for bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. After Teresa served her 11-month stint inside the Danbury Correctional Facility in Connecticut, Joe checked into prison in Mar. 2016. Despite having lived in America for over two decades, Joe never became a U.S. citizen and his recent fraud conviction will likely get him deported.