After landing her first Victoria’s Secret ad, Sofia Richie very much wants to be known as he own woman. We’ve got details why Scott Disick’s GF is afraid that she won’t get out of Kourtney Kardashian’s shadow.

Model Sofia Richie has been trying to grow her own brand, but it’s nearly impossible as just about everything Scott Disick‘s girlfriend does gets measured up to his baby mama Kourtney Kardsahian, 39. She just landed a sexy Victoria’s Secret ad where the 20-year-old posed in their T-shirt Perfect Shape bra and Sexy Illusions No Show Thong, and she doesn’t want it to be compared to Kourt baring her body in sexy pics. “Whenever Sofia does anything the Kardashians are mentioned but this has nothing to do with them, this is about her brand. She is not trying to compete with Kourtney or being competitive at all, this is strictly business. She’s posting sexy lingerie pictures because she’s working with Victoria Secret, it’s got nothing to do with Kourtney,” a source close to Sofia tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While it was once a problem for Sofia to constantly be compared to 35-year-old Scott’s ex, at least the ladies get along now. The three took a pre-Christmas trip to Mexico where they hung out as a modern family for the sake of Kourt and Scott’s three kids. Sofia was even invited on the Kar-Jenner family getaway to Aspen over 2019 New Years. “Sofia is used to everything she does being compared to Kourtney, at this point she has come to expect it. She isn’t bothered by it though, things are all good between her and Kourtney so it’s a non issue for Sofia. Plus she thinks Kourtney is gorgeous,” our insider continues.

While Kourtney loves flaunting her killer curves in racy Instagram pics, Sofia’s trying to reserve flashing her flesh for her new partnership with VS. “Sofia does not usually post lingerie pictures on her social media but she’s a Victoria Secret model now so expect to see more of these shots. For now it’s a social media partnership, but you never know where it could lead,” the source adds.

It’s been a challenge for Sofia to be her own person, as she grew up with older sister Nicole Richie, 37, rocketing to fame as one of reality TV’s earliest stars on The Simple Life with buddy Paris Hilton and going on to cultivate an A-list coterie of Hollywood pals. And of course their dad is music legend and current American Idol host Lionel RIchie, 69. As if breaking away from them wasn’t hard enough, she now has to escape the Kardashian glare.

“Sofia would love nothing more than to be known as her own woman but she has learned to accept the fact that she will never get out of the Kardashian shadow. She always thought she would be in her sister’s or father’s shadow, so it surprised her at first on how the Kardashians are such a force not only in the world but to her everyday life,” a second source close to Sofia tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to be in competition with any of the Kardashian sisters. She wants to get along with everyone and really wants what she does to be considered her own deal and not to shade anyone else.”