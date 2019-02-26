Sherri Shepherd Pretends To Be Octavia Spencer To Score VIP Treatment – Watch Hilarious Video

What do you if you’re Sherri Shepherd, you get confused with Octavia Spencer at an airport and get treated like a VIP as a result? If you’re the former ‘View’ co-host, you just roll with it!

One is a comedian, actress and former co-host of The View. The other is an Oscar-winner who co-starred in The Help and Hidden Figures. If you squint they look similar (kinda-sorta), but somehow staff at New Orleans Airport confused Sherri Shepherd, 51, with Octavia Spencer, 46, with hilarious consequences because – rather than get offended – Sherri just rolled with it and scored herself a spot in Delta’s VIP lounge. Then she cheekily filmed a video of her explaining the whole situation to Octavia and posted it on Instagram.

“Octavia, I’m in the VIP lounge at the airport in New Orleans and this guy is really loud,” the comedian whispered in the clip. “He wants to know why I haven’t been nominated for another Oscar this year. Now everybody here is wondering why I haven’t also been nominated for another Oscar, and people are telling me how much they love me in Hidden Figures and The Help.” She added, “They think that I am Octavia Spencer, and I can’t tell them that I’m Sherri Shepherd, because they’re gonna throw me out of the VIP lounge here at Delta, because I used your name to get in.” At one point Sherri even smiled and looked at someone and said, “Next year.”

The reaction to Sherri’s video was swift. Empire star Taraji P. Henson commented on the clip by writing, “I AM SCREAMING.” Showbiz TV reporter Shaun Robinson wrote, “You are crazy!!!”

No word from Octavia, yet. But, if any Delta staff members are still confused and are convinced that the two actresses are the same person, watch the trailer for the 2005 comedy Beauty Shop and there – clear as day – you’ll be able to see co-stars Octavia and Sherri sitting next to each other. They’re both gorgeous and incredibly talented. But, yes, they’re two completely different women!