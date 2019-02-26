Selma Blair Reveals She Cried After Getting MS Diagnosis But Michael J. Fox Has Given Her ‘Hope’

Upon finding out she had Multiple sclerosis left Selma Blair in ‘tears,’ but a friendship with Michael J. Fox – who has lived with Parkinson’s for decades — has left her feeling hopeful for her future.

“I am doing very well. I am very happy to see you,” Selma Blair, 46, said to Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts in an interview that aired on Feb. 26, days after she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party — her first red carpet appearance since revealing she had Multiple sclerosis. Upon learning she had the disease, Selma “cried. I had tears. They weren’t tears of panic, they were tears of knowing that I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control and there was some relief in that.”

“Because, ever since my son was born, I was in a MS flare-up and didn’t know,” Selma added. “I was giving it everything to seem normal, and I was self-medicating when he wasn’t me. I was drinking. I was in pain – I wasn’t always drinking – there were times when I couldn’t take it and I was really struggling with how will I get by in life. ”

Selma said that doctors didn’t take her seriously and chalked up her problems with being a single mother, but she knew something was really wrong. “I dropped my son [Arthur Saint Bleick, 7] off at school a mile away and before I got home I’d have to pull over and take a nap. I was ashamed. I was doing to best I could, I was a great mother but it was killing me. And so when I got the diagnosis, I cried with relief.”

Relief also came from an unlikely source – Michael J. Fox, 57, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 when he was just 29 (he went public with his condition in 1998, according to the BBC.) “I said, ‘I don’t know who to tell but I’m dropping things, I’m doing strange things,’” Selma said. “But [Michael] got in touch with me, and we began a conversation. He really helped me. Plus, I was like, ‘I have Michael J. Fox’s email. I’m pretty cool. I’m cooler than I thought.’ But, really. He gives me hope.”

Selma arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Feb. 24 and it was a triumphant return to the red carpet. In addition to her strapless gown and cape, she also showed off her chic walking cane. “How can we make cane chic?” she said in the interview, before revealing her is customized with patent leather and a pink diamond. Though, seeing her smile was the real joy, and with doctors saying she could regain 90% of her abilities within the next year, here’s hoping we see her smile on red carpets more.