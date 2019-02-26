Sarah Hyland Claps Back: Defends Wearing Spanx After She’s Trolled For Claiming She’s Fat

Fans slammed Sarah Hyland for delivering ‘horrible body image advice’ after the ABC star revealed she wore two pairs of Spanx to an Oscar party. She had to remind the hecklers of her kidney transplants!

Spanx have long caused Internet wars, one of which waged in Sarah Hyland’s Instagram comments section on Feb. 26. The Modern Family star, 28, shared a picture of her stunting in a Zac Posen gown at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party on Feb. 24, and revealed her secret in the caption: “#funfact I’m wearing TWO pairs of spanx. Why diet? When you can just hide it!” Not all fans laughed at the joke. “Says the girl who is sickly skinny and has done multiple posts about not being able to gain weight. What are your intentions with this post? Wrong,” one Instagram user wrote, after Sarah had revealed she was once 75 lbs. in early 2018. But the hater seemed to forget that the weight loss wasn’t a result of dieting, but from health issues. Still, another user commented, “This makes me sad that a) you think you need to wear two spanx and b) horrible body image advice you’re unintentionally dishing out.”

But Sarah wasn’t necessarily trying to “hide” fat, as some fans assumed — she set the record straight in multiple clapbacks! After one fan tweeted, “If you’re trying to hide the bump from your transplant, forget it. I’ve been trying for years!! Stay healthy,” the actress replied, “Someone gets it!!” Sarah expanded that thought in a follow-up tweet, writing, “When you have two kidney transplants and are on steroids for life get back to me.”

The ABC star has kidney dysplasia, which is “a condition in which the internal structures of one or both of a fetus’ kidneys do not develop normally while in the womb,” according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). She has undergone two kidney transplants, revealing she received her second from younger brother Ian Hyland, 24, in Sept. 2017, after her first transplant from dad Edward Hyland failed, in a Dec. 2018 interview with Self. In the same interview, Sarah revealed she had 16 surgeries total in her lifetime, and also battles endometriosis.

When you have two kidney transplants and are on steroids for life get back to me. https://t.co/6qQc0IQSyv — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) February 26, 2019

Sarah has long been subject to social media hecklers that attack her body and weight. She quoted one of her haters in a 2017 tweet, writing, “‘Eat a burger, your head is bigger than your body and that’s disgusting’ and you’re right! I should eat a burger! Cause they’re f***ing delicious! But guess what. I do And again, you’re right. No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like.” So let the woman wear Spanx in peace — geez!