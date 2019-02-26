Another one! April gave birth to her first child less than a year ago, but she and Robin have already welcomed a second little girl to their family and her name is adorable!

Robin Thicke, 41, and April Geary, 23, are growing their fam fast! Even though their second baby girl was due on Robin’s March 10th birthday, the couple welcomed her on February 26, according to Robin’s gorgeous Instagram post introducing his little girl. “Lola Alain Thicke was born this morning 2/26/19 at 8:21 am. Thank you God and April Love for this blessing!” Robin wrote under a black and white photo of himself holding his newborn, while still in his scrubs. April also shared an picture of herself, Robin and the baby, who it appears entered this world via C-section, writing, “My beautiful baby girl, I’m already so in love with you! Your big sister is on her way to meet you.” Now that the couple has two little ladies under two, they definitely have their work cut out for them.

We wish them the best of luck and lots of sleep! Their newborn is a very lucky girl — not only does she have fun-loving parents, but she’s already got two older sibs — her half-brother Julian and sister Mia. Robin and April welcomed Mia to the world in February 2018, and the smiley little one has been melting our hearts on Instagram ever since. We don’t know if we’ll be able to stand two of them together! HollywoodLife.com first broke the story that April was expecting again in July 2018, and she confirmed the news in August with a little help from baby Mia. The blue-eyed little girl was wearing a pink Popsicle-patterned onesie in the video, holding an ultrasound in her tiny fists. “Well someone is going to be a big sister next year,” April wrote. “We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again!” That same week, she and Robin revealed the sex of their baby at Catch restaurant by cutting into a cake with a liquid pink center. The model posted a video of the exciting moment, as well as a sweet photo of them locking lips.

“Going to have another daddy’s girl!” she said. Aw! These two seem so in love with their firstborn — and so in love with each other! Their newborn baby girl is lucky to be born into such a loving fam. Wishing them all the best!