Rob Kardashian Fears For Daughter Dream In Blac Chyna’s Care & Starts Pushing For More Custody

After hearing about the explosive fight between Blac Chyna & Kid Buu, it appears that Rob Kardashian fears for the safety of baby Dream. In fact, he may even be ready to draft a new custody agreement.

It looks like Rob Kardashian, 31, and Blac Chyna’s evenly split 50/50 custody agreement may not stay that way for long. After Blac’s dicey fight with Kid Buu, 30, and an ongoing display of erratic behavior, Rob is fearful of his baby’s safety, according to The Blast. The reality star often “shows up unannounced,” and Rob believes she is not always “in good enough shape” to take Dream during her scheduled time, sources told the publication. In fact, his fear runs so deep, that he’s ready to demand an increase in his custody time with his 2-year-old daughter, the sources added.

Rob is so serious about re-drafting the custody agreement, that he’s already taking action, The Blast reports. Rob is dispatching his celebrity lawyer, Laura Wasser, to whip up a new agreement, and he’s reportedly “very worried” for Dream’s safety whenever she is in Blac’s custody, the site adds. Plus, Rob believes her recent behavior has been “disturbing.” Specifically, he believes “violence, substance abuse, and neglect” are contributing factors in his decision to seek more custody of Dream, says The Blast.

We previously reported how Rob could even be seeking FULL custody of little Dream. “Rob is furious at Chyna for her poor behavior and he wants full custody of Dream,” a source close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Rob feels that Chyna is not as good of a mother as he is a father and so he wants to take care of his child full time. He is tired of hearing about Chyna and all of her boyfriend drama and he does not think it’s healthy for Dream to be around all the nonsense. Rob fears for who is around Dream and what negative influences that are in and out of Chyna’s house and life. He is also tired of paying the high child support for nannies when he feels that Chyna isn’t even always around raising Dream. He worries that Chyna is an absent mom sometimes, and he would love to be with his daughter all the time. Rob is convinced he can be a better full-time daddy to Dream and is trying to figure out how to do just that.”

So – is Blac’s behavior really grounds to lose a percentage of her custody? HollywoodLife spoke to California Family Law Attorney David T. Pisarra to get his take on the matter. “Chyna’s domestic violence with Kid Buu is also not a really big issue in Rob’s case because Dream wasn’t there. If Dream was present, now we’ve got an issue. However, we can kind of start to see a pattern here and maybe as these incidents build up over the next six months or a year, as Rob documents all of this, he can bring this to a judge and ask to revisit the custody arrangement. But until then, it can just look like Chyna’s crazy, but not a bad mom, per se,” he said.

Cops were called to Blac and Buu’s hotel room in the early morning hours on Jan. 28, according to TMZ. The site reported that Chyna “scratched Kid Buu,” and “he then slammed her against the wall several times and choked her.” Their source claimed that things “turned violent” though neither Chyna or Buu was taken to the hospital despite paramedics being called to the scene.