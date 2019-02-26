Rob Kardashian ‘Furious’ Tristan Thompson Broke Khloe’s Heart & Hurt His Whole Family

Khloe Kardashian’s brother Rob is livid that Tristan Thompson has caused his sisters so much pain. We’ve got details on how he thinks the NBA star fooling around with Jordyn Woods was the ultimately family betrayal.

Rob Kardashian‘s heart is breaking for his sisters, after Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy openly made out with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods at a Feb. 17 house party. It’s caused Koko so much pain and has fractured Kylie’s closest friendship. “Rob is furious Tristan betrayed two of his sisters and hurt everyone in the family at the same time. Rob can’t help but feel that Tristan is not to be trusted whatsoever. Rob can not understand what Tristan was thinking hooking up with Jordyn and can’t believe Tristan has treated Khloe so poorly,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Rob is even more disappointed in Jordyn who also hurt his little sister Kylie. Rob is angry at the whole situation. He has been in contact with Khloe doing what he can to support her, but also wants to talk to Tristan to understand what he was thinking when he broke Khloe’s heart,” our insider adds.

There were signs that Khloe and Tristan’s romance was in trouble while he was in L.A. on Valentine’s Day and the weekend that followed. Even though the Good American jeans founder posted a pic of a heart-shaped bouquet of pink and red roses to her Instagram stories on Feb. 14 claiming they were from “Daddy and baby True,” the NBA star was actually at a singles party! He was at Cleveland Cavaliers team mate Jordan Clarkson’s private L.A. house party on V-Day, where an eyewitness claimed he was “flirting and exchanging numbers with girls who came up to him,” according to DailyMailTV.

If Tristan wanted to play the field again, he shouldn’t have chosen someone so close to the Kar-Jenner clan to fool around with. Jordyn has been treated as one of the family ever since she and Kylie became besties in high school. The two were so close Jordyn lived in the guest house on Kylie’s Hidden Hills estate and they even created a Kylie x Jordyn line of her cosmetics. Just hours before Jordyn and Tristan got together, Khloe had posted a sweet comment to her Instagram, so the 21-year-old’s betrayal completely blindsided her and the rest of the family.

It has to be so hard for Rob to watch Khloe go through so much pain at the hands of another NBA sweetheart. He lived with Khloe and then-husband Lamar Odom during the years he was cheating on the 34-year-old behind her back. The entire family watched history repeat itself in April of 2018 when shortly before Khloe gave birth to Tristan’s daughter True Thompson, he was busted in New York for allegedly cheating on her with a strip club worker. Even if Khloe and Tristan were on the rocks at the time of his latest dalliance, fooling around with a close Kar-Jenner friend was such a knife through the heart to the family’s members.