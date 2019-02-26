Pete Davidson absolutely lost it when a heckler made fun of Mac Miller’s death at one of his stand-up shows. He halted his routine, cursed the guy out and had him tossed out of the venue for the crude remark.

Rapper Mac Miller‘s tragic death is no laughing matter, especially to Pete Davidson. He was engaged to Mac’s ex Ariana Grande at the time the “Self Care’ artist died from an accidental drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018 and saw all the pain and death-shaming it caused his then-fiancee. A cruel heckler brought up Mac’s death while the Saturday Night Live star was performing a comedy show on Feb. 25 at New Jersey’s South Orange Performing Arts Center, causing Pete to halt his routine until the man in the audience was identified. The guy was then promptly tossed out as Pete cursed at him for ruining both his and the rest of his fans’ evening with the awful remark.

“Ah, what’s going on….so my friend died in my apartment,” Pete began while setting up a joke and man’s voice from the audience could loudly be heard asking “Mac Miller?” Pete was horrified, responding, “Oh Jesus Chris, who’s that guy? We’re getting him out. That guy who is a f**kface,” he told the audience, as someone yelled out the person’s name. “I will wait. I will wait. I will not continue until that kid’s gone. I won’t deal with that sh*t at my shows.” he told the crowd.

Pete wasn’t kidding. “I’ll leave. I’ll leave so if you want the show to continue, call out the person who did it. We’ll give him his money back and get him the f**k out. I don’t want that sh*t at my shows. If you sit next to the person who did that, call him out cause I’ll just leave right now. I don’t give a sh*t. I don’t deal with that sh*t at my shows. I deal with it enough,” he told the audience. Whoa! That was a sad revelation that he’s still getting a lot of flack for his high-profile romance with Ariana possibly being a catalyst that led to broken-hearted Mac’s death.

Once the man was finally identified, Pete told security, “Give him his money back and get him the f**k out. I don’t want that sh*t.” Then Pete cursed out the man for screwing up his routine by throwing him off his game and bumming him out. “I hope your proud of yourself. You just f**king f**ked up everything for 45 minute and you’re going to make it weird.I ‘m going to have to do jokes that I know work,” he told the crowd about his comedy and rhythm getting interrupted in such a cruel way.

As the guy was being led out of the theater, Pete told the security team, “Make sure he gets his money back and if you can, throw it at him,” as the audience laughed. “I’ll gradually try to get us back up to the fun level we were at five minutes ago. I’ll talk about f**king and do some other jokes so I hope you guys can forget,” he forged ahead. Sadly, many of Mac’s fans blamed Ariana and Pete for Mac’s demise after they got engaged in early June after just a few weeks of dating and less than a month after Ari and the rap star split up. By Pete saying that he’s still dealing with it shows what a sore spot it still is, even if he and Ariana split in Oct. of 2018, barely a month after Mac’s passing.