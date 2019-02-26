Katy Perry Reveals ‘Sweet’ Way Orlando Bloom Proposed & The 1 Thing That Went Terribly Wrong

Orlando Bloom’s Valentine’s proposal to Katy Perry was the stuff of fairytales, she said in a new interview — with one little caveat. He just (hilariously) flubbed his lines while asking her to marry him!

Confirmed: Orlando Bloom is just as dreamy as we all expected! Katy Perry revealed the details about his romantic proposal on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and it was unfathomably cute. Get this — it’s Valentine’s Day, they go to dinner, and were supposed to go to an art gallery afterward. But Orlando pulls up to a waiting helicopter, instead! Katy told Jimmy Kimmel that the proposal was “very sweet,” but also kind of hilarious. There were a few things that went wrong for poor Orlando.

“It was very sweet, he asked to marry him in a helicopter. But the funny thing is — we had champagne in the helicopter, and the [ring] box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say on a note to divert,” Katy said. “You know, he was going to pull it out. So I’m reading [the note], and hearing the champagne was broken, bottles everywhere. And I’m still looking at the note because he’s pulling this box that’s too big for his pocket. It rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne. And I’m like, ‘no, I’m just reading the note, I know you’re not doing anything.’”

Too funny! He recovered and the rest of the proposal went swimmingly. When they landed, all of Katy’s family and friends were waiting to greet them! No, we’re not crying, YOU’RE crying. She also talked about the night they met. Yes, it was at the 2016 Golden Globes. You know, then one where they were photographed flirting up a storm. The love story started when Orlando stole an In-N-Out burger off her table. Usually an unforgivable crime, but Katy found it endearing, mostly because he’s so hot. “I saw him at a party, and you know — cut to” she said during the interview, laughing.

Aww! Katy also dished about her gorgeous (and massive), $5 million engagement ring. Orlando picked out that flower-shaped beauty, although she “voiced her opinion.” Atta girl!